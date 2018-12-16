Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Heat at Pelicans (12/16/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Miami and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

7-6: New Orleans record against the Eastern Conference this season, but 4-1 at home (only East loss in the Smoothie King Center was to Boston on Nov. 26). The Pelicans need to pick up their performance in this specific category, partly because last season’s team went a stellar 21-9 against the NBA’s weaker conference. At roughly the same time on the calendar a year ago, New Orleans was 9-4 against the East through 13 non-conference matchups. From a glass-half-full perspective, the Pelicans’ early ’18-19 schedule vs. the East has been relatively challenging – based on the current standings, they’ve already played No. 1 Toronto (won on road), No. 4 Philadelphia (lost on road), No. 5 Boston (lost twice), No. 6 Detroit (won on road) and No. 7 Charlotte (won on road). The Pelicans have only played one game against the East’s bottom three squads, beating Chicago at home on Nov. 7. On the downside, NOLA has already lost to current non-playoff teams Miami, Washington and New York once apiece.

46-25, 17-24: New Orleans record when it has its starting point guard in uniform over the past two seasons, compared to when it does not. En route to a playoff berth last season and 48-34 record – the franchise’s best mark since 49 wins in ’09 – the Pelicans were 41-24 when Rajon Rondo played, but just 7-10 when Rondo was sidelined, either by injury or for rest. This season, Elfrid Payton has only played in six games due to a pair of injuries, but New Orleans was 5-1 in those contests, while going just 10-14 in the other 24 games. The evidence is mounting and nearly impossible to ignore on how vital the starting “1” position is to the success of the Pelicans. In Payton’s absence, new starter Tim Frazier has contributed an excellent assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.7 (74 assists, 20 turnovers in nine starts). New Orleans has gone 5-4 in Frazier’s stretch as a starter, alternating wins and losses each time, but prior to his elevation to the first string, the Pelicans were on a four-game losing streak.

621: Total career points for Dwyane Wade vs. New Orleans in 29 career regular season games (average of 21.4). Entering his final matchup vs. the Crescent City’s NBA franchise, Wade hasn’t had many memorable performances against the Hornets/Pelicans in the regular season, but as a rookie he sank the game-winning basket in his very first postseason contest (the ’04 playoffs marked NOLA’s farewell as a member of the East). Miami eventually won that first-round series over New Orleans in seven games. Wade has shot just 45.9 percent from the field in his career against NOLA, which is his fourth-worst rate against the other 29 teams, including the 39.0 percent he shot vs. Miami in five career matchups during his brief stops with Chicago and Cleveland. Wade nearly emerged as the hero of the Heat’s visit to the Big Easy last season, canning a go-ahead mid-range shot with 20 seconds left in overtime. However, Jrue Holiday’s runner in the lane proved to be the game-winner, prior to a Wade shot just before the OT buzzer bouncing in and out of the rim.