Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Clippers at Pelicans (12/3/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Los Angeles and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

3: Combined number of Clippers and Pelicans reserves who rank among the top seven NBA scorers while coming off the bench this season. That group is led by Minnesota’s Derrick Rose and Philadelphia’s J.J. Redick – the latter returned to a starting role after the Jimmy Butler trade – but Clippers guard Lou Williams ranks third and Pelicans big Julius Randle is fourth at 17.5 ppg. At seventh place on the list is Clippers big Montrezl Harrell. In the rebounding department, Randle is second among all reserves at 9.0 rpg, while Harrell is fourth (7.4). Williams is sixth in assists.

3, 8: Rankings in pace for New Orleans and Los Angeles, respectively. The Pelicans average 104.65 possessions per 48 minutes, trailing only Atlanta and Sacramento, while the Clippers’ number is 102.86. New Orleans is intent on maintaining its fast tempo, even with point guard Elfrid Payton is expected to be sidelined until January. In his place, Tim Frazier has started the past three games, with the Pelicans posted wins over Washington and Charlotte, sandwiched around a poor first half and defeat vs. Miami. The Clippers were in the top 10 in pace last season as well, after placing No. 15 in ’16-17, the last season in which Chris Paul was at the controls of the offense.

5: Clippers averaging double-digit scoring, a group led by breakout player Tobias Harris (21.4) and Danilo Gallinari (19.0). Williams and Harrell have not started once this season but combined to average over 34 points a game, while rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (10.8) has been excellent, mostly in a starting role. Veterans Avery Bradley (36.5 percent from field) and Patrick Beverley (35.0) are off to sluggish shooting starts to ’18-19, but provide aggressive and fierce defensive play. The Pelicans, who also have five players averaging double-figure points, have nearly identical traditional offensive stats as the Clippers – New Orleans averages slightly more points as a team (117.8 to 117.2) and shoots a sliver better from the field (47.6 to 47.2). However, LA’s biggest edge at that end of the floor comes in three-point shooting, where the Clippers connect on 38.2 percent of their attempts, compared to the Pelicans at 34.4.