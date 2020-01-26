Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Celtics at Pelicans (1/26/20)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Boston and New Orleans (5 p.m. Central, ESPN, Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

31.95: Zion Williamson’s small-sample-size PER through two games played. Among all NBA players who’ve logged at least 30 total minutes this season, that ranks third in the league. In the first official week of the Duke University product’s pro career, he’s managed to deliver efficiency at an exceptionally high level, including shooting 75 percent from the field (15 of 20) and 80 percent at the three-point arc (4 of 5). He’s also been solid at the foul line at 73.3 percent, an improvement from his college rate. The 19-year-old has tallied 37 points in 39 minutes – one reason the Pelicans are scoring 122.4 points per 100 possessions with Williamson on the floor (they’re only allowing 100.0, for a net rating of plus-22.4). That net rating is eighth-best among all players, but that figure is also a bit skewed, because none of the seven men ahead of him have appeared in more than 10 games. By the way, the only two players with a higher PER and 30-plus minutes under their belt in 2019-20 are Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (32.83) and San Antonio’s Chimezie Metu (34.87). The latter is a Spurs second-year forward who has logged slightly more total minutes than Williamson, averaging 3.7 minutes in 11 appearances.

6: Boston’s rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive rebounding percentage (28.3 percent of all available boards at that end of the floor, via NBA.com). That should be an area of focus for New Orleans, because the Pelicans are coming off a Friday game in which the Nuggets grabbed 24 offensive rebounds, the most ever for an opponent in team history. New Orleans began the 2019-20 season getting consistently outrebounded – particularly when starting center Derrick Favors was out of the lineup – but has managed to climb all the way up to near league average in that category, ranking 17th with a percentage of 49.7. Overall, Boston is the NBA’s 10th-most effective team on the backboards, securing 50.8 percent of all available rebounds. When New Orleans shoots, the Pelicans rate as a slightly better rebounding squad than the Celtics, with NOLA ninth in offensive rebounding and Boston No. 12 in defensive rebounding.

18/36: New Orleans three-point shooting over the past two games since Williamson made his NBA debut Wednesday, excluding attempts from Williamson himself, Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday. The Pelicans have experienced an odd dichotomy during this homestand from beyond the arc, because their two leading scorers this season have not done well, but the rest of the squad has been very good. Ingram is 3/13, while Holiday is 1/9 over the two games, but JJ Redick is 6/10, Lonzo Ball is 6/11 and both Josh Hart and E’Twaun Moore are 3/7. In other words, among the seven players who’ve taken at least five total threes in losses to San Antonio and Denver, five are shooting over 40 percent, but Ingram and Holiday are both under 25 percent. Overall, New Orleans has been a consistent team lately, shooting at least 36 percent in five consecutive games.