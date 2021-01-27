Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Wizards at Pelicans (1/27/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Washington and New Orleans (8 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

5: League-low home games played by New Orleans, which is 2-3 in Louisiana this season. While numerous teams have already reached double figures in home games (Brooklyn leads the league with 13 tilts at Barclays Center), the Pelicans have not played in the Smoothie King Center for 19 days. Although there’s no doubt that homecourt advantage has been less of a factor in 2020-21 throughout the NBA, at least partly due to many arenas having no fans in attendance, New Orleans would love to capitalize on a five-game homestand and an upcoming stretch in which 11 of the next 15 contests will take place at home. The itinerary between now and the NBA’s midseason break in early March is particularly hospitable, with the Pelicans only leaving the Central time zone once, for a Feb. 5 one-game road trip to Indiana. The other scheduled road contests in the first half of the regular season are at Chicago, Dallas, Memphis, Milwaukee and San Antonio.

4-3: New Orleans record when it shoots at least 35 percent from three-point range, something that occurred in victories over Sacramento (50 percent), Toronto twice (46 and 37 percent) and Oklahoma City (36 percent). The Pelicans are 1-7 in their other eight games, with the only triumph taking place Dec. 27 vs. the Spurs, when New Orleans shot just 5/24 (21 percent). Another way to look at the three-point barometer is that the Pelicans are 4-2 when they sink at least 11 three-pointers, but 1-8 when they make 10 or less, with the lone victory again being the home game against the Spurs. Opponent three-point accuracy has actually been the most telling indicator of the outcome of games: When the Pelicans allow a team to shoot 35 percent or above, they are 0-10, but when the opposition finishes under 35 percent, New Orleans is unblemished at 5-0.

7: Washington players listed as out on the Eastern Conference team’s Tuesday injury report at tip-off of a loss in Houston. The Wizards have had arguably the NBA’s worst luck from a health standpoint early in 2020-21, including playing recently without multiple starters, a reliable backup point guard (former Pelicans reserve Ish Smith), three-point specialist Davis Bertans and former No. 15 overall draft pick Troy Brown, among others. Every Washington player other than center Robin Lopez has been a DNP in at least one game, with only Bradley Beal and point guard Raul Neto appearing in 12 of the team’s 13 games. As a result of the constant lineup shuffling, the Wizards have a whopping 15 current roster members averaging at least 13.6 minutes per game this season.

Previous game starting lineups

WASHINGTON (3-10)

Tuesday loss at Houston

Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Isaac Bonga, Anthony Gill, Robin Lopez

Notes: This group is 0-1, with the rookie Gill making the first start of his NBA career last night in Toyota Center. … Washington has already used eight different starting lineups. The most-used quintet (1-3 record in four games) consists of Westbrook, Beal, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant. That entire frontcourt has been sidelined either temporarily (Avdija, Hachimura) or for the rest of the season (Bryant, ACL injury).

NEW ORLEANS (5-10)

Saturday loss at Minnesota

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 4-8 when it starts together. When Ball, Ingram and Williamson all started last season, the Pelicans were 10-12 (Ingram was sidelined for two of Williamson’s 24 total rookie starts). … New Orleans has used four different starting lineups, but relied on the same aforementioned group for every game from Dec. 23-Jan. 8, as well as Jan. 19-now.

Pelicans keys to victory

REGAIN A RHYTHM

For a second time in January, New Orleans gained an unexpected three-day hiatus from games due to a postponement against a Southwest Division rival. That’s nothing compared to what Washington recently experienced, with no games between Jan. 11 to Jan. 24, due to health and safety protocols.

LIMIT MISTAKES

Other than a season-opening win over Toronto, New Orleans has often paid dearly when it coughs up 20-ish turnovers in games. The Pelicans are 4-2 when they commit fewer than 15 individual turnovers, but 1-8 with 15 or more.

GET BACK ON DEFENSE

Washington ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace, averaging 105.50 possessions per 48 minutes. The Wizards were fifth in that category last season (103.38), one spot behind the Pelicans, but New Orleans is No. 23 in tempo in 2020-21.