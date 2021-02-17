Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Trail Blazers at Pelicans (2/17/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Portland and New Orleans (8 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

2.23: New Orleans assist-to-turnover ratio in February, which ranks second in the NBA this month, behind only San Antonio (2.25). Despite a dip in this statistic Tuesday at Memphis as a result of 33 assists and 19 turnovers, the Pelicans are doing their best job of the season right now at creating open shots and not making many mistakes. Through Jan. 31, New Orleans had placed just 25th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.51), but over the past eight games, the Pelicans have dished out 30-plus assists four times, something they’d accomplished just twice in their first 19 games. Basketball media members often talk about a team’s scoring balance, but New Orleans has displayed exemplary passing balance in February, as four players are averaging between 4.9 assists (Brandon Ingram) and 3.7 (Eric Bledsoe), with Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson at 4.6 and 4.4, respectively. Backup center Willy Hernangomez actually has the best New Orleans assist-to-turnover ratio in February at 3.5, with 14 assists and four turnovers.

1,180: Points for Williamson through 50 career games, the third-most by any NBA player since 1980-81. You may have heard of the other two scorers ahead of Williamson on the list, Michael Jordan (1,394) and Shaquille O’Neal (1,214). Williamson will try to add to his career tally of 557 points in the Smoothie King Center tonight vs. Portland; his official total in “home games” is actually 618, but 61 of those were scored over three games in the Orlando bubble last summer vs. Utah, Memphis and San Antonio.

114.6, 114.7, 114.8: Speaking of points, there’s a decent chance a lot of them will be scored Wednesday, because these are two of the best offensive teams in the league, but also two of the most porous defensively. New Orleans ranks seventh in the NBA in offensive efficiency (114.6 points scored per 100 possessions, via NBA.com), but the Pelicans are also No. 29 in defense at 114.8. Coincidentally, Portland’s defensive rating is exactly in between those digits at 114.7, but the Trail Blazers boast the NBA’s fifth-best offense at 115.3. The Pels and Blazers are very similar statistically, but Portland has separated itself in the standings partly due to an 11-3 record in clutch games (in no small part due to “Dame Time” and the exploits of guard Damian Lillard). New Orleans has been decent in the clutch at 6-5.

Previous game starting lineups

PORTLAND (17-10)

Tuesday win at Oklahoma City

Damian Lillard, Gary Trent, Derrick Jones, Robert Covington, Enes Kanter

Notes: This group is 5-0, starting each of the past five games, which covers Portland’s season-best five-game winning streak. The same quintet, but with Jusuf Nurkic at center instead of Kanter, began this season 7-5. … Portland is 10-5 with Kanter starting. Two of those losses were by three-point margins.

NEW ORLEANS (12-15)

Tuesday win at Memphis

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 11-12. … The Pelicans have gone 4-2 against their own Southwest Division, but 3-8 combined vs. the Northwest and Pacific. The lone victory vs. the Northwest was over Oklahoma City on New Year’s Eve. New Orleans still has three Northwest games remaining against both Portland and Denver, with two contests apiece in Moda Center and Ball Arena during the second half of 2020-21.

Pelicans keys to victory

KEEP PILING UP THE POINTS

There’s a good reason Stan Van Gundy has preferred not to focus much on offense in his media sessions lately – it’s definitely not on the list of concerns right now for New Orleans. The Pelicans have the NBA’s most efficient offense in February, scoring 124.4 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com, over their nine games (5-4 record). New Orleans threatened a franchise record Tuesday at FedEx Forum by pouring in 144 points (the all-time mark is 149).

BENCH BOOST

New Orleans would love to regularly see the type of production from the second unit it received Tuesday, as the backups combined to score a season-high 63 points. The previous best was 57 against Houston on Feb. 9. Hernangomez scored 14 points against the Grizzlies and each of the eight reserves scored at least two points. Portland’s bench has been potent at times lately, with Carmelo Anthony delivering 20-plus points in five of the last eight games (only one of those was an Anthony start).

BEAT BLAZERS ON THE BOARDS

New Orleans ranks second in the NBA in rebounding percentage (52.7), while Portland is just 18th at 49.5. The Trail Blazers have been hampered by the fact that second-leading rebounder Nurkic (7.7 rpg) only played 12 games before breaking his wrist, while power forward Zach Collins (6.3 rpg last season) still has not played in 2020-21, out indefinitely due to ankle surgery.