Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Rockets at Pelicans (2/9/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Houston and New Orleans (6:30 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, TNT, 100.3 FM):

3-1, 2-3: New Orleans and Houston records since they faced each other just 10 days ago in Louisiana. Following that 126-112 Rockets victory, the Southwest Division clubs appeared headed in opposite directions, with the Pelicans in the midst of what would become a 3-9 stretch. Houston was surging, prevailing for a fifth straight time, en route to a six-game winning streak. Fortunes have reversed a bit in the past week-plus, however, to the point where Houston (11-12) enters Tuesday with only a half-game lead on New Orleans (10-12) in the standings. Since Jan. 31, the Pelicans are fifth in the NBA in net rating (plus-5.9), behind only Milwaukee, the Lakers, Utah and Toronto, while the Rockets are 15th (minus-0.8) during the same timeframe. New Orleans is fourth in offense and 14th in defense since the final day of last month.

29: Zion Williamson assists over his last six games, including at least four in five of those contests. While taking on a larger playmaking role in the offense, the second-year forward’s assist totals have led to positive team results, with New Orleans going 4-0 this season when he dishes out five-plus dimes. The Pelicans were 2-1 last season when Williamson reached five assists in a game. During New Orleans’ current three-game winning streak, the Duke University product has compiled six, five and five assists vs. Phoenix, Indiana and Memphis, respectively, marking the first time in his brief NBA career that he’s had 16 or more assists over a three-game span.

47: Points scored Jan. 30 by the Houston combination of Christian Wood (27) and Victor Oladipo (20). Wood is sidelined indefinitely by a severely sprained ankle he sustained in a Thursday win at Memphis, while Oladipo has not been playing in the second game of back-to-backs (he logged 34 minutes Monday at Charlotte). As a result, the Rockets could be without two prominent factors behind why they rolled past the Pelicans in the first head-to-head meeting between these clubs. New Orleans has not won a season series against Houston in 10 years, though the Pelicans did split with the Rockets twice in their annual four-game series (in 2014-15 and 2018-19). Meanwhile, Eric Gordon – who led Houston reserves Jan. 30 by scoring 14 points – was rested Monday against Charlotte, presumably so he can be available to play Tuesday.

Previous game starting lineups

HOUSTON (11-12)

Monday loss at Charlotte

Victor Oladipo, Danuel House, Jae’Sean Tate, P.J. Tucker, DeMarcus Cousins

Notes: Normal starting point guard John Wall did not play Monday due to rest for injury recovery. Wood is the Rockets’ starting center, but he’s out with an ankle sprain. … Partly due to the James Harden trade, but to a greater degree due to injuries and rest, Houston’s starting lineup has been a revolving door this season. Monday’s alignment was the 15th different one used by the Rockets.

NEW ORLEANS (10-12)

Saturday win vs. Memphis

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 9-9 and 3-0 since Adams returned from a one-game injury absence. … This combination has only lost one home game over the past month, but it was to Houston on Jan. 30. … Every starter has appeared in at least 19 games, with Ingram playing all 22.

Pelicans keys to victory

CRASH THE BOARDS

This may be the area in which New Orleans has the biggest statistical advantage over Houston, with the Pelicans ranking fourth in rebounding percentage and Houston 27th. However, New Orleans did not take advantage of that much Jan. 30, capturing the board battle by a minimal 48-45 margin. Rockets leading rebounder Wood (10.2 per game) grabbed nine boards against the Pelicans, but is now sidelined by injury.

PERIMETER DEFENSE

Anyone who watched the Jan. 30 matchup won’t soon forget the barrage of Houston three-pointers, as the Rockets went 20/46. Ten different Houston players made at least one three-pointer and its starters shot 12/23 from deep.

PLAY 48 MINUTES

New Orleans won the first, third and fourth quarters Jan. 30 vs. Houston by a combined tally of 90-78, but the second period was arguably the worst of the season for the Pelicans, especially defensively. The Rockets got hot and dominated that quarter by a 48-22 score, turning an eight-point deficit into an 18-point halftime lead.