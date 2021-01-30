Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Rockets at Pelicans (1/30/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Houston and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

26: New Orleans rank among the 30 NBA teams in three-point percentage, which may not seem noteworthy or like much of an accomplishment, but consider that the Pelicans were 30th in that category as recently as Jan. 14. Since then, New Orleans (34.6 percent on the season) has turned in three of its best perimeter shooting performances of this season (11/25 at Utah, 17/43 vs. Washington, 21/48 vs. Milwaukee), allowing it to move ahead of Oklahoma City, Minnesota, Memphis and Dallas (now last at 32.9) in accuracy. The Pelicans still have a ways to go before they approach last season’s rate of 37.0 percent – which placed them seventh in the NBA – but since a Jan. 22 loss to the Jazz, they’ve shot 38.7 percent on treys. That ranks seventh in the league over that brief timeframe. Eric Bledsoe is shooting a career-high 41.1 percent from deep, while a hot stretch by Brandon Ingram has lifted him to a career-best 39.8 percent this season. Josh Hart has somewhat quietly shot 8/15 over the last five games, raising him to 37.1 percent, third-best on the Pelicans.

5-2: Pelicans record this season when Steven Adams grabs double-digit rebounds, something he’s done in each of the past two games. After establishing a season high with 18 boards against Washington on Wednesday, the New Zealand native authored more bloody good work on the glass Friday, mate, by pulling down 20 caroms against Milwaukee. Adams became just the fourth player in New Orleans franchise history to notch 18-plus rebounds in consecutive games. The center’s recent binge on the backboards has moved him up to tied for 13th in the NBA in rebounding average (10.2 rpg) with former Thunder teammate and “Stache Bro” Enes Kanter, who now plays for Portland. On Saturday, Adams likely will spend some time matched up against the NBA’s 10th-leading rebounder, Houston’s Christian Wood (10.8), a brief former member of the Pelicans (eight games in 2018-19).

1: Is it too early in this shortened 72-game season to focus intently on the standings? Probably. But after a 5-10 start by New Orleans led to a grim outlook earlier this week, if you’re looking for a reason for optimism following consecutive Pelicans wins, they’re now just one game out of the final play-in spot, currently held by 10th-place Houston (8-9). That means there’s a scenario Saturday in which New Orleans could move from 14th all the way into that slot by the end of the evening. If the Pelicans beat the Rockets – combined with 12th-place Sacramento (8-11) and 13th-place Dallas (8-11) both losing against Miami and Phoenix, respectively – suddenly New Orleans would be in 10th place. By the way, 11th-place Oklahoma City (8-10) is off from game action Saturday, but if the Pelicans get to 8-10 by winning tonight, they’d have a tiebreaking edge on the Thunder based on a slightly better conference record.

Previous game starting lineups

HOUSTON (8-9)

Thursday win vs. Portland

John Wall, Victor Oladipo, Jae’Sean Tate, P.J. Tucker, Christian Wood

Notes: The Rockets have used a staggering 13 different starting fives in only 17 games. The only two Houston groupings that have been relied upon more than once this season both included the since-traded James Harden, meaning every remaining quintet is either 1-0 or 0-1. … Tate, an undrafted rookie from Ohio State, has made seven starts. Fellow Rockets first-year pro Mason Jones (Arkansas) started once, Jan. 16 at San Antonio.

NEW ORLEANS (7-10)

Friday win vs. Milwaukee

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: On Friday, this group became the first starting unit in over 25 years to have four players score 20-plus points and have a fifth member grab 20-plus rebounds (Adams). … This group is 6-8 this season. … New Orleans is seeking its first three-game winning streak since February 6-11, 2020.

Pelicans keys to victory

BRING THE ENERGY

Sure, there haven’t been tons of opportunities for New Orleans to practice, because it’s been playing virtually every other day since the Dec. 23 regular season opener (with the exception of two game postponements). But the Pelicans probably shouldn’t complain too much, because Saturday marks their first back-to-back of 2020-21. Every other NBA team has already played at least one. Coming off an impressive win last night vs. Milwaukee, New Orleans needs to be ready from the opening tip against a hot Houston team.

BLED-ZO ENCORE

On Friday, Bledsoe and Ball became the fifth starting backcourt in NBA history to have both members knock down seven three-pointers in the same game. How will they follow up that incredibly rare performance? There have been good signs lately from both, with Bledsoe averaging 23.7 points in the last three games and Ball 10/20 on threes in the wins over Washington and Milwaukee.

ACHIEVE LIFT-OFF

Kudos to Houston, because amid a dizzying number of lineup changes due to injuries and the Harden trade, the Rockets have still been hitting their stride lately, winning four straight. Houston’s defense ranks No. 1 in the NBA during the four-game streak (99.0 points allowed per 100 possessions, via NBA.com), presenting a challenge for the improving New Orleans offense (fifth in the NBA during the same span, at 117.4 points scored per 100 possessions).