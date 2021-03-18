Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Pelicans at Trail Blazers (3/18/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Thursday’s game at Moda Center between New Orleans and Portland (9 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

124: New Orleans points scored in both games vs. Portland this season, but the final outcomes were two- and one-point losses to the Trail Blazers. Offense clearly has not been the problem in the head-to-head matchups with Portland in 2020-21, as New Orleans has shot extremely well in every area, at 50 percent from the field, 48 percent on three-pointers and 80 percent on free throws. Based on percentage, two of the Pelicans’ six best three-point games this season have come against the Northwest Division franchise, as well as two of the nine times they’ve made 15-plus treys. Among 16 different opponents New Orleans has faced more than once this season, the 124.0 scoring average vs. Portland ranks third behind only the series against Memphis (131.0) and Milwaukee (128.0). The Pelicans are up 2-0 head-to-head on the Grizzlies, while splitting 1-1 with the Bucks.

30.0: Zion Williamson career scoring average against Portland over a total of four matchups, the second-year pro’s biggest number vs. any opponent (excluding his average of 32.0 against Washington in only one game). The All-Star forward started quickly last season against the Trail Blazers, posting 31- and 25-point games in only the ninth and 11th official appearances of his NBA career. He’s followed that up in 2020-21 by tying his career high with 36 points on Feb. 17 and depositing 28 points Tuesday in Oregon. Williamson has shot 62 percent from the field while facing Portland and has one of his highest usage rates against any of the 24 teams he’s met (due to injury and the 2019-20 season's March suspension, Williamson has yet to play Atlanta, Brooklyn, New York, Orlando or Philadelphia).

9: Portland wins this season after trailing by double-digit points. The Lakers and Oklahoma City lead this category, with 10 victories apiece, according to NBC Sports Chicago. Stan Van Gundy noted after Wednesday’s practice that it’s more common than most people realize for NBA teams to win after trailing by 10-plus points, which was the case again around the league Wednesday night, when Milwaukee and San Antonio won despite significant second-half deficits. The Trail Blazers are also tied with Philadelphia for the league’s best record in clutch games (16-6), according to NBA.com. Portland is exactly 8-3 in the clutch both at home and on the road, while New Orleans has only played in six clutch games on the road, going 2-4 (the Pelicans are 6-7 at home, for a total mark of 8-11).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (17-23, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Portland

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 15-18. Other than a 30-point home loss March 11 vs. Minnesota, all of this unit’s recent defeats have been by narrow margins, including by one point Tuesday, four points vs. Chicago on March 3, as well as four and three on a late-February road trip to Milwaukee and San Antonio, respectively. … New Orleans has only used seven different lineups this season, relying on the same quintet every game since the All-Star break.

PORTLAND (23-16, 6TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win vs. New Orleans

Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Derrick Jones, Robert Covington, Enes Kanter

Notes: This group is 2-0. The low number of instances is due to the fact that the vast majority of McCollum’s early-season starts took place with Jusuf Nurkic starting at center, instead of Kanter. Like McCollum, Nurkic was injured in mid-January. … Nurkic and Zach Collins remained listed as out on Portland’s official injury report Wednesday. Harry Giles (calf) was upgraded to probable.

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

KEEP MOVING THE BALL

Two of the best passing games in New Orleans franchise history have taken place in the last two games, as the Pelicans dished out 38 assists apiece vs. the Clippers and Portland. The team’s all-time single-game record is 40 assists, which coincidentally was tied last season against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 11, 2020. Ball and Jrue Holiday both handed out 10 dimes in that 138-117 home rout. Ball is coming off a career-best 17-assist outing Tuesday.

KEEP ATTACKING

Van Gundy has been concerned throughout 2020-21 with the Pelicans bogging down offensively late in close games, a problem that popped up again Tuesday. Most NBA teams are less willing to seek transition opportunities in fourth quarters, but if anything, New Orleans might want to go in the opposite direction. The Pelicans are averaging just 2.9 fast-break points in fourth quarters, which ranks ninth in the NBA. In the first three quarters of games, they average 3.8, 3.3 and 4.0 fast-break points, respectively.

KEEP PORTLAND OFF THE LINE

New Orleans routinely attempts more free throws than opponents, ranking fourth in the NBA in foul shots per game (24.9), as well as 10th-best in fewest allowed (20.5). Tuesday’s game was a much different story, however, as Portland topped New Orleans 31-20 in attempts. The Trail Blazers made all 31 tries; the Pelicans were a solid 16/20 (80 percent), but had two very costly misses in the final seconds.