Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Pelicans at Thunder (4/29/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Thursday’s game at Chesapeake Energy Arena between New Orleans and Oklahoma City (8 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

6: NBA teams with a worse net rating than New Orleans that – if the season ended this morning – would be part of next month’s postseason as a play-in tournament qualifier. The Pelicans enter Thursday’s action with a break-even net rating of 0.0, both scoring and allowing exactly 114.0 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com. That means on a statistical basis, New Orleans has fared better this season than San Antonio (minus 0.3), Golden State (minus 0.4), Indiana (minus 0.5), Miami (minus 0.9), Charlotte (minus 1.4) and Washington (minus 2.8). All six of those teams are currently in position standings-wise to participate in the May 18-21 play-in tournament, with Miami, Charlotte, Indiana and Washington holding Eastern Conference spots 7-10, while San Antonio and Golden State are ninth and 10th in the West. Each of the six teams has a better clutch winning percentage than the Pelicans (14-19 in clutch games), topped by Charlotte at 17-9 in those situations.

0: Fans allowed at Oklahoma City home games, making the Thunder one of three NBA teams yet to open their doors to spectators (Chicago and Portland are the others). In the past, OKC’s home venue has consistently been considered one of the loudest in the league, but some New Orleans players noted after a New Year’s Eve win there that it was the quietest arena they visited during the early portion of the 2020-21 schedule, when also factoring in lack of music and overall atmosphere. Whether crowd-less games are a factor or not, Oklahoma City has three more wins on the road (12-20 record) than it does at home (9-21), the opposite of what’s happened for New Orleans during this strange NBA regular season. With the Smoothie King Center’s seating capacity now at 3,700 fans, the Pelicans are 17-16 at home, compared to 10-19 on the road.

23, 28: Rank in three-point percentage among the 30 NBA teams for New Orleans and Oklahoma City, respectively. Perimeter shooting has been a concern for the Pelicans this season (35.3 percent on threes), particularly during the second half of the campaign, but it’s an even greater weakness for the Thunder (34.6 percent). Oddly, despite a 6-20 record since the All-Star break, Oklahoma City has shot threes slightly better at 35.5 percent, while the Pelicans have gone in the other direction, connecting at a 34.2 percent rate. New Orleans has registered a 12-14 record since the midseason hiatus, almost exactly the same mark as Golden State (12-13) and the Lakers (12-13).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (27-35, 11TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss at Denver

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 16-24. … Adams exited Wednesday’s game due to a right first MTP sprain. The New Orleans injury report for Thursday’s game will be updated in the early afternoon. If Adams is unable to play, the Pelicans are 2-1 when Willy Hernangomez starts next to Ball, Bledsoe, Ingram and Williamson. They are 1-2 when Jaxson Hayes starts at center this season.

OKLAHOMA CITY (21-41, 13TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win at Boston

Theo Maledon, Lu Dort, Aleksej Pokusevski, Darius Bazley, Moses Brown

Notes: This group is 1-3. The Thunder have used 26 different starting lineups this season. The only alignment with more than one victory that’s still possible based on player availability is 3-2 and consists of Maledon, Dort, Bazley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Roby. Two other multi-win combinations feature Al Horford (shut down for the rest of 2020-21) or George Hill (traded to Philadelphia).

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

KNOW PERSONNEL

With Gilgeous-Alexander and Horford sidelined, Oklahoma City does not have many household names in uniform, but it’s important to recognize that Dort (101) and Maledon (90) are the Thunder’s most prolific three-point makers this season, for example. Kenrich Williams and Ty Jerome are both shooting over 40 percent from the arc.

BE STRONGER WITH THE BALL

A frustrating aspect of Wednesday’s two-point loss in Denver was 21 turnovers by New Orleans, many of the unforced variety. The Nuggets were easily able to tap the ball away from the Pelicans on several possessions, including a few instances where New Orleans was trying to make an entry pass to the paint.

SOONER STATE SHUTDOWN

Within the context of the entire season, the 80 points New Orleans allowed to the Thunder on New Year’s Eve almost looks like a misprint. That was the stingiest defensive performance of 2020-21 by the Pelicans and one of just five times they’ve held the opposition under 100 points.