Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Pelicans at Nuggets (4/28/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at Ball Arena between New Orleans at Denver (8 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

3.5: Games behind No. 10 Golden State (31-31) in the Western Conference play-in race for New Orleans (27-34), with 11 regular season games remaining. There are three head-to-head matchups left, which means the Pelicans now technically “control their own destiny” with the Warriors, but that’s only precisely applicable if New Orleans goes undefeated in its final 11 games – not exactly a likely event, considering the team’s longest winning streak over the past three seasons is four. ESPN.com’s predictive odds currently give New Orleans a 2.8 percent chance of reaching the NBA playoffs, but presumably that percentage would be at least slightly higher to catch the Warriors and qualify for the play-in round. In the event that the Pelicans sweep the Warriors 3-0 between May 3-14, New Orleans would only have to win one more time than Golden State in other games to leapfrog the Warriors. If the Pelicans win just two of three vs. the Warriors, New Orleans would need three more wins than Golden State in other games.

2-0: New Orleans record at Denver over the past two seasons, making the Pelicans one of only two NBA teams that have not lost a game in Ball Arena since the start of the 2019-20 campaign (Dallas is the other, going 3-0 there against the Nuggets). A case can be made that New Orleans’ most memorable away victory from last season occurred on Christmas in Denver, where the Pelicans prevailed partly on the strength of Brandon Ingram’s 7/9 three-point shooting and 31 points. This season, New Orleans only has three road victories against teams that are currently over .500 overall, but one of those was March 21 at Denver. Ingram again reached the 30-point mark, as he and Zion Williamson deposited exactly 30 apiece and combined to shoot 17/20 from the foul line. The other Pelicans away wins in 2020-21 over plus-.500 teams came against Memphis (Feb. 16) and Boston (March 29). On paper, their fourth-best road win was Feb. 5 at Indiana, a likely East play-in qualifier despite a 29-32 record.

7: Willy Hernangomez double-doubles in his first season with New Orleans, in only 37 games played by him (and only five games in which he’s logged 24 or more minutes). The 6-foot-11 center from Spain has done exemplary work when his number’s been called, including averaging 12.0 rebounds as a starter (4.0 offensively) and 1.3 steals. Hernangomez has 28 career double-doubles, with one-fourth of those having been compiled between Feb. 1 and April 26 of this season. He also logged a season-high 31 minutes Monday vs. the Clippers.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (27-34, 11TH IN WEST)

Monday win vs. LA Clippers

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Willy Hernangomez

Notes: This group is 2-1. It posted a Feb. 21 home win over Boston on ABC, after losing at home to Phoenix two days earlier. Those three games represent all of Hernangomez’s starts in place of Steven Adams at center this season. … Adams is listed as questionable, while reserve forward James Johnson is probable. Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker remain out.

DENVER (40-21, 4TH IN WEST)

Monday win vs. Memphis

Facundo Campazzo, P.J. Dozier, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Notes: This group is 2-0, beating Houston on Saturday prior to Monday’s triumph. … Denver is 6-3 in Campazzo’s nine starts this season; Dozier’s only starts of 2020-21 were the last two games. The Nuggets are 13-3 over a 16-game stretch since Gordon made his Denver debut March 28 vs. Atlanta. That was two days after the most recent matchup between the Pelicans and Nuggets. … Will Barton, Monte Morris and Jamal Murray are listed as out by Denver.

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

OFFENSIVE BALANCE

One reason New Orleans was able to beat the Clippers handily on Monday? The Pelicans received contributions from numerous sources, starting in the first quarter, when they built a 33-20 lead. Six different players finished with 10-plus points, including Wenyen Gabriel cracking double figures for the first time as a Pelican.

DEFENSIVE INTENSITY

New Orleans beat Denver once and battled the Nuggets tightly until the final two minutes of the other matchup, partly because the Pelicans played aggressive defense, blocking seven shots in each game. In Monday’s win over the Clippers, the swarming Pelicans forced 19 turnovers.

POUND THE GLASS

Work on the backboards was one decisive factor in the two previous New Orleans-Denver meetings. The Pelicans secured 14 offensive rebounds in the March 21 victory at Denver (Adams grabbed seven), but five days later, the Nuggets held the Pels to only six offensive caroms.