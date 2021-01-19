Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Pelicans at Jazz (1/19/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at Vivint Smart Home Arena between New Orleans and Utah (8 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, 100.3 FM):

2: NBA players this season averaging over 20 points per game on over 57 percent shooting from the field. New Orleans forward Zion Williamson (22.6, 57.5) and Denver center Nikola Jokic (25.0, 57.3) are the only players who have compiled those numbers early in 2020-21. After a dazzling 13/15 performance at Sacramento on Sunday, Williamson’s offensive statistics are a virtual carbon copy of those he produced as a rookie, when he averaged 22.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting. The Duke product’s shooting percentage is boosted this season by his 22 dunks in 11 games, as well as the fact that he’s almost completely eliminated three-point attempts (he’s 0/2 in 356 minutes, after going 6/14 in 668 minutes as a rookie). In a small sample size for both, the 20-year-old is shooting 64.6 percent in his six road games this season and 51.1 percent in five Smoothie King Center contests, but he’s been better at the foul line in the Crescent City (68.6 percent vs. 58.9).

6: Years since New Orleans won a season series against Utah. The 2014-15 playoff-qualifying Pelicans were the last club to do it, winning two of three matchups vs. the Jazz. One of the NBA’s most consistent teams over the last half-decade, Utah has been a major nemesis, going 13-5 head-to-head vs. New Orleans since the 2015-16 season, including capturing 11 of the last 14 meetings. The Jazz dealt the Pelicans two of their most heartbreaking defeats last season, including a two-point loss in Utah that wasn’t decided until the final possession, then the opening game of the NBA restart in July that also ended with a two-point margin. For the Pelicans to seize the season series vs. the Jazz this time, they’ll need to win at least one game this week in Salt Lake City. The third and final game of 2020-21 between the Western Conference squads is March 1 in Louisiana.

16.2: League-leading three-pointers made per game by Utah this season. The Jazz are also fourth in the NBA in percentage from the arc (39.7). That combination – along with Utah’s ninth-ranked offense overall (111.7 points per 100 possessions) – presents one of the biggest challenges of the young season for New Orleans and its defense. Of the eight teams ranked above the Jazz in offensive efficiency, the Pelicans have faced the second-rated Clippers, the fifth-ranked Lakers and No. 8 Phoenix, with all three of those opponents scoring either 111 or 112 points and winning. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic all average at least 2.5 three-pointers made per game in 2020-21.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (5-7)

Sunday win at Sacramento

Eric Bledsoe, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: Sunday was the first time the Pelicans have used this lineup. … This quintet (but with Lonzo Ball instead of Alexander-Walker) went 4-5 in the first nine games. New Orleans has used a different alignment in all three games since Ball was sidelined. Ball was upgraded to probable this morning by the Pelicans.

UTAH (9-4)

Sunday win at Denver

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

Notes: Many NBA teams have been significantly impacted by injuries and/or contact-tracing absences early in 2020-21, but not the Jazz. They’ve been able to rely on the same starting lineup in all 13 games. … This group also went 16-9 last season, Utah’s second-most commonly-used first unit in 2019-20.

Pelicans Keys To Victory

PICK UP WHERE YOU LEFT OFF(ENSE)

New Orleans registered season highs in scoring (128 points), field-goal percentage (52.9) and three-point percentage (50.0) at Sacramento on Sunday. Can the Pelicans produce similar results Tuesday against the NBA’s sixth-best defensive team, on Utah’s home floor?

YOUNG GUARDS PLAYING LIKE VETS

There were many encouraging signs during the first half of this six-game road trip for Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis, including that the 22-year-old and 19-year-old combined for 10 assists and no turnovers in Sacramento.

DEFENSE ON DONOVAN

Jazz All-Star guard Mitchell is dangerous against everyone, but he seems particularly explosive when the Pelicans are on the schedule. Mitchell erupted for 46- and 37-point games last season vs. NOLA. As a rookie in 2017-18, he notched the first 40-plus points game of his pro career against the Pelicans.