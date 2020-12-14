Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Pelicans at Heat preseason (12/14/20)

A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s preseason game at AmericanAirlines Arena between New Orleans and Miami (6 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM):

10: Maximum number of players New Orleans first-year coach Stan Van Gundy said he’s likely to use in Monday’s game, a relatively lower number than normal for preseason, but the Pelicans only have two preseason games, making it a priority to get regulars on the floor. Van Gundy after Sunday’s practice: “I’d be surprised if I went beyond 10 guys in the game. The starters I think will (play) 30 minutes, maybe more. Maybe less. But we’re going to play them. We need the time together on the court, and we need the conditioning.” Despite the plan to only use 10 players, some reserve Pelicans may get a greater opportunity due to the absences of Eric Bledsoe (medical protocols), JJ Redick (medical protocols) and Wenyen Gabriel (right knee/quadriceps tendinosis). Steven Adams is questionable to play due to left hamstring soreness.

123, 64: Days since the last game played of the 2019-20 NBA season for New Orleans and Miami, respectively. Although there has been considerable talk about the compressed offseason for the league’s teams, the Pelicans left the Orlando bubble after an Aug. 13 loss to the Magic. That four-month stretch is combined with a lengthy hiatus prior to the July NBA restart, meaning New Orleans has only played in eight official games (11 if you count scrimmages at Disney) in the last nine-plus months. The Heat are likely more concerned about wear and tear early in this regular season, having reached the 2020 NBA Finals, before being ousted by the Lakers on Oct. 11. Between an Aug. 1 seeding-games opener and their final postseason game, the Heat played 29 games over a 71-day span, partly due to sweeping a first-round series and winning another 4-1.

4, 27: Rankings in pace during the 2019-20 regular season for New Orleans and Miami, respectively, meaning the Pelicans and Heat played at the fourth-fastest and fourth-slowest tempos in the league last season. Early in training camp, Van Gundy noted that his previous teams weren’t necessarily suited to run at a high rate, but this Pelicans roster is. “I really haven’t had guys who could attack in transition the way that say Eric Bledsoe can,” Van Gundy said. “I don’t think anybody has guys who throw the ball ahead as well and as willingly as Lonzo (Ball) does. So we’ve got some advantages in transition, and certainly want to play to that. That will require some adjustment for me in the way that we play offensively. But I think the biggest thing to make our transition game as good as it can be – we’ve got to (defend). I don’t know if you can be 20th defensively and be a lethal transition team.” The Pelicans ranked 21st in defensive efficiency last season (111.8 points allowed per 100 possessions).