Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Pelicans at Bulls (2/10/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the United Center between New Orleans and Chicago (8 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

1: Players in NBA history to come off the bench and notch at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three made three-pointers in the same game, according to STATS. Josh Hart became the first player ever to do that in Tuesday’s 130-101 home victory over Houston, showing his versatility by grabbing every rebound in sight, while also connecting thrice from the three-point stripe. Hart’s list of firsts extended beyond that statistical feat, as he also grabbed the most rebounds by a guard in New Orleans franchise history, surpassing the previous mark held by Elfrid Payton and… Hart himself. In addition, he was the first Pelicans reserve in team annals (from any position) to record 20-plus points and 15-plus boards. That was Hart’s sixth game of double-digit rebounds this season, including two in which he did so despite logging less than 30 minutes.

15: Total players who were selected in the lottery portion of the NBA draft currently on the rosters of Chicago (eight) and New Orleans (seven). For draft pundits and those who follow the player development process closely, Pelicans-Bulls provides one of the more interesting watches in terms of monitoring the progress of recent high draftees. New Orleans has three top-three overall picks on its roster, including Zion Williamson (No. 1 in 2019), Brandon Ingram (No. 2 in 2016) and Lonzo Ball (No. 2 in 2017), while Chicago has one, Otto Porter (No. 3 in 2013). Other Bulls players chosen in the top half of the lottery – meaning within the first seven picks – are Patrick Williams (fourth in 2020) and the all-seventh-pick trio of Coby White, Wendell Carter and Lauri Markkanen.

77.5: You’ve heard of New Year’s resolutions, but what about new month’s resolutions? After ranking as one of the NBA’s worst foul shooting teams this season – the source of much frustration among fans – New Orleans has made over three-fourths of its free throws in February, shooting 77.5 percent. There’s still room for improvement, because that ranks only 19th among the 30 NBA teams this month, but it’s commendable progress compared to the team’s first 18 games. Through Jan. 31, the Pelicans were last in the league in percentage (70.7), but they’ve since edged ahead of Sacramento and Cleveland in season-long accuracy. It certainly helps that Williamson has gone from 55 percent foul shooting in December to 71 last month to 79 through five February games.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (11-12)

Tuesday win vs. Houston

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is over .500 for the first time since early January, sporting a 10-9 record. It has gone 6-1 since Jan. 27. … New Orleans is 5-3 against the Eastern Conference, with this lineup intact for all eight of those games.

CHICAGO (9-14)

Monday loss vs. Washington

Coby White, Zach LaVine, Denzel Valentine, Patrick Williams, Daniel Gafford

Notes: This group is 1-1 this season, starting the past two games, winning Saturday at Orlando before the home defeat to the Wizards. … The Bulls have used six different starting lineups, none more frequently than seven times. … White and LaVine have started all 23 games; Williams has started each of the 22 he’s played.

Pelicans keys to victory

HART AND ENERGY

Bench production was an area of weakness for New Orleans earlier in 2020-21, but the recent insertion of center Willy Hernangomez has helped change that. The Pelicans (57 points, 33 rebounds off the bench Tuesday) are also benefiting from the rugged, scrappy play of Hart, whose 20-point, 17-rebound performance vs. Houston was the best statistical game of his four-year NBA career. Chicago boasts some underrated veteran performers off its bench (Thaddeus Young, Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky), making the backup battle an interesting factor Wednesday. Energy-wise, this is only New Orleans’ third back-to-back of the season, but it’s the first in which the second game is on the road.

SHARE IN CHICAGO

New Orleans’ offense is cranking out big scoring nights lately, including 131 points vs. Milwaukee on Jan. 29 and 130 against Houston last night. Those games featured 32- and 31-assist games by the Pelicans, respectively, with Williamson now dishing at the highest rate of his brief pro career. New Orleans needs to make Chicago’s defense work; the Bulls are 22nd in efficiency and without key performers including Carter and Porter.

RUNNING OF THE BULLS

Oddly, Chicago ranks third in the NBA in pace, but only 21st in the percentage of its scoring that is generated by fast-break points. On the other end of the floor, the Bulls allow the league’s second-most points per game off turnovers (20.2), ahead of only Miami (20.7).