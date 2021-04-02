Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Hawks at Pelicans (4/2/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Friday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Atlanta and New Orleans (8 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

19.8: Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s scoring average in his nine starts this season. The second-year guard went for 31 points Thursday in an overtime loss to Orlando with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram sidelined by injury, but Alexander-Walker has been consistently productive even when both of those high-usage forwards are in uniform. The Virginia Tech product has scored at least 17 points in six of his nine first-unit nods in 2020-21, topped by a career-best 37-point eruption at the Clippers on Jan. 13. The 22-year-old has also been very efficient in a starting role, shooting 51 percent from the field and 46 percent from three-point range, showing that his increased offensive contributions aren’t merely the result of getting more shot attempts in greater minutes. When New Orleans needed him to step into his biggest offensive role of the season Thursday, he started 11/16 from the field against the Magic and finished 13/24.

4: Rank among all NBA guards in rebounds per minute for Josh Hart, who trails only Washington’s Russell Westbrook, Brooklyn’s James Harden and Dallas’ Luka Doncic, according to ESPN.com’s positional designations. On the NBA’s best rebounding team (New Orleans grabs 53.2 percent of all available boards, via NBA.com), Hart continues to make a major impact. He has notched double-digit rebounds in four of the last five games, including a 15-board night at Boston on Monday, followed by 17 caroms vs. Orlando last night. Among all players who have appeared in enough games to qualify for league leaders, Hart ranks No. 21 in rebounds per minute (10.1 per 36 minutes) and is second on New Orleans, behind only Steven Adams (11.3 per 36 minutes).

6: Players on the New Orleans roster who have never played against Atlanta during their NBA career. The two games between the Pelicans and Hawks during the 2019-20 regular season were cancelled due to the pandemic (and Atlanta not being invited to the NBA bubble), which means second-year pros Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have no career statistics against Georgia’s pro basketball franchise. The same is true for rookies Kira Lewis Jr., Naji Marshall and Will Magnay, while second-year forward Wenyen Gabriel logged 18 minutes in Feb. 29, 2020, loss by Portland in Atlanta. The Hawks are one of five teams Williamson has never faced in his 68 career games. It’s been more than two years since the rival NFL cities have met in the NBA, with the last meeting occurring March 26, 2019.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

ATLANTA (24-24, 7TH IN EAST)

Thursday win at San Antonio

Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tony Snell, Solomon Hill, Clint Capela

Notes: This group is 1-0. It was Hill’s second start of the season, with the Hawks going 2-0 in those games, including a Jan. 20 home win over Detroit. … Twelve different Atlanta players have started at least once this season and the Hawks have used 13 different starting lineups. Their most common is 6-5 and features Young, Snell, Capela, Kevin Huerter and John Collins.

NEW ORLEANS (21-26, 12TH IN WEST)

Thursday loss vs. Orlando

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Josh Hart, James Johnson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 0-1. It was not only Johnson’s first start for the Pelicans, but also his first game. He became the 11th different New Orleans player to start a game this season. Every member of the team’s most common starting five has started at least 38 times in the first 47 contests. … Thursday was Hart’s fourth start of 2020-21. … The team's official injury report and status of Williamson, Ingram and Lonzo Ball is forthcoming in the early afternoon Friday.