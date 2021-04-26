Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Clippers at Pelicans (4/26/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between the LA Clippers and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

79: Career games it took for Zion Williamson to reach 2,000 points, which he accomplished Saturday vs. San Antonio. After dropping in 33 points against the Spurs, the 20-year-old has scored a total of 2,024 during his brief time in the NBA. Since 1984, Williamson is the second-fastest player to reach the 2,000-point level, with only Michael Jordan needing fewer games (73) to do so. The second-year Pelican is averaging 27.0 points per game, while Jordan averaged 27.2 over his first two pro campaigns. Just behind Williamson on the fastest-to-2,000 list are David Robinson (83 games), Shaquille O’Neal (84) and Allen Iverson (86).

65.4: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field in its March 14 victory over the Clippers, the Pelicans’ most accurate game of the entire 2020-21 season. The hosts were locked in offensively in that mid-March matchup, also producing their eighth-best three-point percentage (46.2) and an above-average showing at the foul line (81.0 percent, by going 17 of 21). New Orleans’ starting five shot an incredible 33/46 from the floor against the Clippers; among the eight Pelicans who logged at least 24 minutes, everyone made more than half of their attempts. It helped that New Orleans piled up 72 points in the paint.

16-16: New Orleans home record, with only four contests remaining in the Smoothie King Center (tonight; two next week vs. Golden State; the May 16 season finale against the Lakers). The Pelicans need to win three of the four to finish the campaign over .500 at home, something they haven’t done since going 24-17 in 2017-18, which was also the last time New Orleans qualified for the NBA playoffs. The biggest difference this season between the home Pelicans and the road Pelicans has come at the defensive end, where they’ve allowed 3.0 more points per 100 possessions in away games. The offense is also better at home, but only by a modest 0.8 points per 100 possessions.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

LA CLIPPERS (43-19, 3RD IN WEST)

Friday win at Houston

Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Paul George, Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac

Notes: This group is 2-0. Its other usage was March 25 at San Antonio. … The Clippers have used 22 different starting lineups, compared to just 13 by New Orleans. … LA is essentially tied with Phoenix in the standings – both are 24 games over .500 – but the Suns have a slightly better winning percentage. The Clippers hold a decent cushion ahead of fourth-place Denver, leading the Nuggets by three games.

NEW ORLEANS (26-34, 11TH IN WEST)

Saturday loss vs. San Antonio

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 16-23 and has been intact for each of the past five games. … New Orleans is 4.5 games behind ninth-place San Antonio and 10th-place Golden State. The Pelicans have four games between now and their May 3-4 home miniseries against the Warriors. Further up the West standings, Memphis has a 5.5-game edge on New Orleans and will host the Pelicans on May 10.

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY

BOUNCE BACK AT FOUL LINE

New Orleans will need to make major strides next season in foul shooting, currently ranking second-to-last in the league in free-throw percentage (73.4, just ahead of Oklahoma City’s 73.2). In the meantime, the Pelicans must convert more of their high number of opportunities. They’re second in attempts per game (26.0, behind Philadelphia’s 26.2 average), but have been hampered by performances such as Saturday’s costly 17/32 outing vs. San Antonio.

SECOND SHOOTING SOURCE

During a recent stretch, New Orleans had no one shooting well from the three-point stripe, but Ball’s return from a hip injury helps, as demonstrated by his 6/10 performance vs. San Antonio. However, the Pelicans need other players to join Ball in hitting perimeter shots; the rest of the squad was 3/12 on Saturday.

THREE-POINT DEFENSE

Speaking of perimeter shooting, the Clippers pose a major defensive concern for the Pelicans, as the NBA’s most accurate three-point shooting team by a wide margin. The Clippers are connecting on 41.9 percent of their attempts (Milwaukee is second at 39.4). LA shot 33/80 from distance in its two previous matchups vs. New Orleans, which is 41.3 percent.