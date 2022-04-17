Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Suns (Game 1)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s Western Conference quarterfinal playoff game at Footprint Center between New Orleans and Phoenix (8 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, TNT, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

10-2: New Orleans record since the All-Star break when Brandon Ingram plays. It’s difficult to find a national prediction anywhere that projects this Pelicans-Suns series to go beyond five games and a 4-1 Phoenix triumph, but perhaps the best case for New Orleans being more competitive than that comes from its recent performance with the 2020 All-Star forward in the lineup. The first of those 10 victories with Ingram was Feb. 25 on Phoenix’s home floor (although Chris Paul was sidelined for the Suns due to injury). The only games New Orleans has lost with Ingram since the midseason hiatus were in overtime March 6 at Denver and an April defeat at the Clippers, the team the Pelicans just eliminated from the play-in tournament. Six of the 10 wins have been by double digits, including a 34-point rout over Utah.

11: New Orleans players on its 17-man roster who’ve never appeared in the NBA playoffs, a group that includes three rookies (Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III) figuring prominently in the club’s rotation. CJ McCollum leads the Pelicans in playoff experience with 57 career games, followed by Jonas Valanciunas (48), Tony Snell (47), Garrett Temple (30), Larry Nance Jr. (20, all with Cleveland in 2018) and Gary Clark (seven). According to Basketball Reference, Brandon Ingram has played the fourth-most games of any active player without appearing in the playoffs (368), behind only Zach LaVine (478), Buddy Hield (468) and Brandon Knight (451). With Ingram and LaVine both debuting in the playoffs Sunday, that will push former Pelicans guard Hield (now with Indiana) to the top of the list. Incidentally, four-year pro and New Orleans guard Devonte’ Graham ranks 86th in league history (240 games with no playoff appearance) but is also about to see his name removed.

2: NBA rookie head coaches to lead their teams to the 2022 playoffs, a group that consists of Willie Green of New Orleans and Ime Udoka of Boston. Green faced a bit more of a daunting challenge in terms of reaching the postseason, with the Pelicans coming off three straight non-playoff years, capped by a 31-41 record during the shortened 2020-21 regular season (Boston is making its eighth straight trip to the playoffs). Coincidentally, the last time a first-year NBA head coach led the New Orleans franchise to the playoffs was 11 years ago, when Monty Williams guided the then-Hornets to a spot in the West field. In a sign of how much change happens in the profession, Williams is already the 10th-longest tenured current NBA head coach, having been hired less than three years ago by Phoenix in May 2019.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8TH SEED IN WEST)

Friday play-in win at LA Clippers

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Reserves: Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Devonte’ Graham, Tony Snell

Notes: This starting group is 9-3, including the pair of play-in tournament wins. … New Orleans has only been an eighth seed one other time in team history (2015, swept by eventual NBA champion Golden State in first round). … Capped by Friday’s win, the Pelicans have won 11 of their last 16 road games, dating back to Feb. 1.

PHOENIX (1ST SEED IN WEST)

Sunday loss vs. Sacramento

Aaron Holiday, Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, JaVale McGee

Reserves: Ish Wainright, Gabriel Lundberg, Bismack Biyombo, Torrey Craig, Elfrid Payton

Notes: This starting group went 0-1 and was together only to close out the regular season and give several key Suns a rest game. Bridges logged six minutes, joining only a handful of players across the NBA to play in 82 games this season. … Phoenix’s 64-18 record broke the franchise mark for victories. … The Suns have won 15 of their last 19 home games.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

LIMIT SUNS RUNS

Phoenix’s fifth-ranked offense (114.2 rating) can be very explosive, as it has demonstrated multiple times over the past two seasons vs. New Orleans. The Suns notched eight 30-point quarters during the regular season against the Pelicans, including 36 in the fourth period to cap a Nov. 2 victory and 42 in the first stanza of a Jan. 4 triumph.

FORCE TURNOVERS

The Suns are very careful with the ball (fifth-best in turnover percentage), led by perennial assist-to-turnover leader Paul, but the Pelicans had some success in Arizona this season disrupting Phoenix. New Orleans finished with a season-high 17 steals Nov. 2, then came up with 10 in a Feb. 25 victory at Footprint Center. The Pelicans went 17-11 in the regular season when they recorded double-digit steals (only totaled six during play-in games).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At guard, there are a trio of players with thick NBA resumes. McCollum is making his ninth straight playoff appearance, but first with New Orleans. Paul and Booker both have been mentioned as MVP candidates. Paul is making his 12th consecutive playoff trip, a streak that began with the 2010-11 New Orleans Hornets, a team featuring Williams as head coach and Green as a reserve guard.