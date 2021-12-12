Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Spurs (12/12/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at the AT&T Center between New Orleans and San Antonio (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

5-4, 5-4: Overall records for New Orleans and San Antonio since Thanksgiving Eve, a much more competitive stretch of basketball compared to the Southwest Division teams’ start to 2021-22, in which the Pelicans were 3-16 and the Spurs went 4-12. The Pelicans have made major progress at both ends of the floor over their last nine games, ranking No. 10 in offensive efficiency (112.9 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com) and No. 16 on defense (111.3 points allowed per 100 possessions). Meanwhile, San Antonio places 11th on offense and 12th on defense during the same span. By comparison, through Nov. 23, New Orleans was 26th in offense and 28th in defense. Both squads have a victory over Washington during this timeframe, while San Antonio also won at Golden State (New Orleans’ best recent win opponent-wise came at Utah).

27.0: Brandon Ingram scoring average over the last six games, part of a stretch Pelicans head coach Willie Green has described as Ingram “finding a groove.” The 2020 All-Star is not far from 50/40/90 territory since Nov. 29, shooting 52.6 percent from the field, 39.4 percent on threes and 85.3 percent at the foul line. He’s also upped his all-around game, averaging 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, to go with 1.2 steals. He is second on New Orleans in plus-minus since the team’s convincing road win at the Clippers at plus-26, with only Josh Hart (+33) posting a better differential in Hart’s three games played. Through Nov. 28, Ingram was averaging 21.0 points and shooting a very uncharacteristic 41.5 percent from the field. He’s shot 46.3 and 46.6 percent from the floor in his previous two seasons with New Orleans.

21: Jonas Valanciunas double-doubles this season, tied for most in the NBA with his good friend Indiana forward/center Domantas Sabonis, who’s also of Lithuanian descent. After coming up just shy of a double-double in the first two games of 2021-22, Valanciunas has notched 21 over his team’s last 26 games, including 10 of the past 12 contests. “He’s always consistent,” rookie Herbert Jones said Saturday of Valanciunas’ impact. “We can count on him to get 20 and 20, or 15 and 10, every night. He’s a big body, and I know it’s super tough on (opponents) to box him out, especially when it’s just one-on-one around the rim. He’s been huge for us.” Coincidentally, Valanciunas is tied with Sabonis in another prominent statistic, with both ranked fourth in the NBA in total rebounding average (11.9).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8-20)

Friday win vs. Detroit

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 4-2, sparking the Pelicans to the best stretch of basketball they’ve played this season. The combination’s momentum was interrupted last week when Hart missed three straight games, including a 1-1 split against Dallas and a loss at Houston. … New Orleans’ other four victories have been generated by four separate starting lineups. … Valanciunas is the only Pelican to have started all 28 games. Graham is next with 25, followed by Ingram at 21. … Valanciunas not surprisingly leads New Orleans in total minutes (873), the equivalent of nearly two full games more than second-place Nickeil Alexander-Walker (794).

SAN ANTONIO (9-16)

Saturday loss vs. Denver

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Notes: This group is 3-6, the most commonly used starting five by Gregg Popovich this season. The Spurs have a similar combination, but featuring Drew Eubanks instead of Poeltl at center, that has gone 2-6. … San Antonio has only trotted out five different starting lineups in 2021-22. Beyond the primary starting five and Eubanks, the other Spurs to have started this season are Keita Bates-Diop (five starts) and Lonnie Walker (three). … Among San Antonio players who’ve come off the bench every game, second-year wing Devin Vassell leads in minutes per game (24.6).

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP IT MOVING

When the Pelicans have good ball movement and high assist totals lately, they win or at least make things very competitive (32 assists in Wednesday’s OT loss to Denver). New Orleans has dished out 30, 30 and 29 over its three most recent victories. Every Pelicans starter registered three-plus assists Friday in beating Detroit by 16 points.

DISRUPTIVE DEFENSE

San Antonio may not be near the top of the standings right now, as it had been for two-plus decades, but the Spurs still play disciplined basketball, averaging the sixth-fewest turnovers in the NBA (13.2). New Orleans defenders forced youthful Detroit into mistakes in the second half Friday and must do the same Sunday against a team that usually doesn’t make many.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

New Orleans and San Antonio have leaned on their benches lately. Both teams’ second units rank in the top tier of the league in scoring since Thanksgiving Eve, a major turnaround for the Pelicans, who are sixth (40.6) since Nov. 24 but were near the bottom of the stat prior to then. Spurs reserves rank fourth in bench scoring over the same period.