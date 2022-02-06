Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Rockets (2/6/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Toyota Center between New Orleans and Houston (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

10: New Orleans place in the Western Conference standings if the Pelicans win Sunday, a status that seemed highly unattainable after they started the season 3-16. However, since falling to 13 games below .500 in late November, New Orleans has gone 17-16, gaining substantial ground on teams like No. 10 Portland (11-25 during the same span, the NBA’s third-worst record since Nov. 24), No. 12 San Antonio (16-22) and No. 13 Sacramento (14-23). Sunday’s opponent, Houston, has also been noticeably better since Nov. 24, going 14-21 after starting its season at a league-worst 1-16. Incidentally, New Orleans (20-32) enters Sunday in a virtual tie with Portland (21-33), but the Trail Blazers are officially listed ahead of the Pelicans due to a winning percentage that is .004 higher, despite the fact that NOLA owns the tiebreaker (1-0 head-to-head lead). New Orleans will actually complete two games vs. Houston (Sunday and Tuesday) before Portland finishes its next game on the West Coast late Tuesday vs. Orlando.

87.5: Shooting percentage from the field for Jaxson Hayes since he became a starter three games ago in Cleveland. During what’s been the best week of his three-year NBA career, the team’s starting power forward is averaging 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, in 30.2 minutes. He’s made 21 of his 24 attempts from the field overall, as well as all four of his free throws. Incredibly, Hayes’ only three missed shots this week have all come from three-point range. Since a Jan. 11 thrilling victory vs. Minnesota – when Hayes launched a two-game span of going 10/10 from the field – he’s shooting a gaudy 76.0 percent, leading the NBA among all players who’ve attempted at least 50 shots. He and Atlanta’s Onyeka Okongwu (70.3) are the only players clearing 70 percent (minimum 50 attempts) during that timeframe.

50.7: Points in the paint per game for New Orleans during Week 16, a critical reason the Pelicans have been able to go 2-1 (wins at Detroit, at Denver; narrow loss at Cleveland) despite subpar three-point shooting. The starting frontcourt tandem of Hayes and center Jonas Valanciunas has allowed New Orleans to generate much-needed dunks, layups and post-up scores, boosting the offense, which is shooting just 32.8 percent from three-point range this week (ranked 27th in the NBA over that small sample). Friday’s win over the Nuggets was the epitome of the Pelicans being able to ride dominance around the basket to a victory, despite a shortfall in the three-point category. New Orleans won points in the paint 58-32, but was outscored 57-24 on three-point buckets. The Pelicans made 34 two-point hoops, compared to only 16 by the Nuggets.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (20-32, 11TH IN WEST)

Friday win at Denver

Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: As TV analyst Antonio Daniels might put it, this group collectively has a “hot hand in a dice game” so far at 2-0, producing the first instance this season where the Pelicans have played consecutive road games and won both of them. … Josh Hart, who has started 39 times this season, is listed as questionable to play Sunday. Primarily reserves, Willy Hernangomez (six starts) and Garrett Temple (16 starts) are out due to health and safety protocols. … Among New Orleans’ 30 remaining games, it has three apiece left vs. West teams Houston, Memphis, the Lakers and San Antonio. After adding two matchups each with Phoenix, Portland and Sacramento, those seven opponents account for a total of 18 games on the upcoming schedule.

HOUSTON (15-37, 15TH IN WEST)

Friday loss at San Antonio

Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Notes: Among the two Houston starting combinations that have been together six-plus times in 2021-22, this group has been the much more competitive lineup, going 6-7. Houston’s other most common first string is 1-12 and features Daniel Theis in the frontcourt instead of Gordon. … The Rockets have used 17 different starting lineups, two more than the Pelicans. … The last time New Orleans won a season series against Houston in an 82-game schedule was the 2010-11 campaign, when Willie Green was a player for the then-Hornets. To do so this time, New Orleans needs to win all three remaining games against Houston (tonight, Tuesday, March 13, with the latter two in the Crescent City).

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GO BIG AND GO HOME

New Orleans appears to have found something with its heavy usage of the jumbo lineup of Hayes and Valanciunas. In an era when most NBA teams are downsizing, the Pelicans have gone in the other direction. A win Sunday would give New Orleans significant momentum heading into its longest homestand of the season, a six-gamer that includes three opponents currently in the top five of their conference standings (Miami, Memphis, Dallas).

NO LIFTOFF THIS TIME

Houston scored 118 points and played its second-most efficient offensive game of the season Dec. 5 when it beat New Orleans by 10, tallying at least 57 points in each half. Wood and Gordon erupted for 23 points apiece, combining to shoot 8/13 from three-point range. The Rockets have shown all season that they need to generate bushels of buckets to win, going 14-6 when they score at least 114 points, but 1-31 when they do not (they beat Oklahoma City 102-89 on Nov. 29 in the solitary low-scoring victory). By comparison, New Orleans has only tallied 114-plus points seven times (5-2 record), including needing overtime twice to do so (Dec. 17 win vs. Milwaukee, Dec. 8 loss vs. Denver).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

They were drafted 33 picks apart, but New Orleans rookie Jones (35th overall pick) and Houston rookie Green (second) have been two first-year pros to watch this season. Jones is coming off the best quarter of his brief NBA career, erupting for 18 points in the fourth period to close out Denver on Friday, while Green is Houston’s second-leading scorer (14.3 ppg). Due to injury, Green did not play in the Dec. 5 meeting with NOLA. Jones was hampered by foul trouble in Houston, fouling out in just 22 minutes of action. Jones has been more judicious since, not fouling out of a game since Dec. 15, after he did so four times in his first 27 pro appearances.