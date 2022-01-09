Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Raptors (1/9/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Scotiabank Arena between New Orleans and Toronto (5 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

1: New Orleans 2021-22 first-stringer who won’t be available Sunday. Josh Hart (not with team) is out for the interconference matchup against Toronto, making the Pelicans the latest Toronto visitor to arrive in Canada shorthanded. On Friday, Utah parked virtually its entire starting unit for its loss at Toronto, with Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale all sitting out against the Raptors, but then all playing the next night at Indiana. Hart has produced eight double-doubles for New Orleans, including during wins over Milwaukee, the Clippers (twice) and Detroit, part of a very effective starting unit. The Pelicans are 3-5 this season when Hart is sidelined, along with 0-8 when he plays but logs less than 31 minutes of playing time.

23.6: New Orleans free throw attempts per game since a Nov. 24 home blowout victory over Washington, ranking fifth among the 30 NBA teams over that timeframe. The win vs. the Wizards proved to be a turning point for the Pelicans, who were 3-16 entering Thanksgiving Eve, but have gone 11-9 since. New Orleans ranked just 18th in trips to the charity stripe through its first 19 games, averaging 19.3 attempts. For the season, the Pelicans are 24th in three-point percentage (33.4) and 26th in three-point makes (11.2), so when jumpers aren’t falling, it’s important to get to the basket and draw fouls. New Orleans is 8-8 this season when it shoots 25-plus free throws, but just 6-17 when under that total.

120.8: Toronto scoring average over its last five games, leading the NBA. The Raptors have won five consecutive games, beating the Clippers, New York, San Antonio, Milwaukee and Utah, while performing well in a wide range of categories. Over each NBA team’s last five contests, Toronto is a top-five team in free throws made (21.6, tied for first), rebounds (48.4, second) and steals (9.8, fourth). Since Pascal Siakam returned to the lineup Dec. 28, the Raptors are 5-1 and have won by margins of eight, 15, 25, six and 14 (they lost by five to Philadelphia to begin that stretch). Entering Sunday, the only teams with longer active winning streaks than Toronto are Chicago (nine), Memphis (eight) and Philadelphia (six).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (14-25)

Thursday win vs. Golden State

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 8-5, but won’t be intact Sunday due to Hart being out. Early in the season when Hart was sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the other starter, but Garrett Temple held that spot three times in early December sans Hart. On Dec. 28, when Hart, Ingram and Valanciunas were injury DNPs, Temple and Gary Clark filled out the first unit next to Graham, Jones and Willy Hernangomez. … The Pelicans enter Sunday just 1.5 games behind 10th-place San Antonio (15-23), which is visiting Brooklyn at 11 a.m. Central.

TORONTO (19-17)

Friday win vs. Utah

Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Notes: This group is 4-3. The Raptors have a separate starting five that is 5-3 and features second-year big Precious Achiuwa instead of Siakam, suggesting that the Raptors are a quality team when they are closer to or at full strength. That has rarely been the case in 2021-22, with Toronto needing to use 13 different starting lineups. Despite the constantly fluctuating combinations, the Raptors have moved into seventh place in the East, just 1.5 games behind sixth-place Cleveland (22-17) and two games back of No. 5 Philadelphia (22-16).

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BRING THE INTENSITY

Sunday’s game will have an atmosphere unlike any other the Pelicans have seen since last season, because Toronto is not allowing fans. Despite the unusual setup, the high-energy, high-effort Raptors have played inspired basketball at home lately, not needing a boost from the crowd to win four straight in Toronto, as well as nine of their last 11.

HOMECOMINGS

As scheduling luck would have it, Toronto-area native Alexander-Walker made his official NBA debut Oct. 22, 2019, in his home city, but because the Raptors relocated to Tampa last season, Alexander-Walker has not been back in Scotiabank Arena since. Alexander-Walker’s scoring off the bench could be vital Sunday for the Pelicans. Meanwhile, Valanciunas is a few years and two teams removed from being a member of the Raptors, but his presence may help swing Sunday’s outcome, as he operates against Toronto’s small-ball starting lineup.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

New Orleans rookie Jones has been the NBA’s most productive second-round draft pick from the 2021 class. A bit surprising when he was made the No. 4 overall pick in Round 1, Toronto’s Barnes has also exceeded many outside expectations, particularly offensively, averaging 14.9 points and shooting 49 percent from the field.