Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Pistons (2/1/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at Little Caesars Arena between New Orleans and Detroit (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

6: Herbert Jones’ spot on the NBA.com’s most recent Rookie Ladder, making him a potential selection when the rosters for the Rising Stars game are announced this evening on TNT. The No. 35 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft ranks first among all rookies in steals (70) and second in blocks (44). At the offensive end, he’s fifth in three-point percentage (minimum 80 attempts) among first-year pros, as well as 10th in scoring average (9.3). In January, the Alabama product averaged 12.1 points and 2.7 assists, both his most for any month so far. In the three full months of this season (November, December and January), he’s gone from four to 10 to 16 three-pointers made (Jones sank one in October). After factoring in the production of Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado, New Orleans has received the NBA’s eighth-most points from rookies this season (666). Detroit rookies rank sixth in rookie total scoring (799), with Cade Cunningham (second on NBA.com’s Rookie Ladder) accounting for 642 of those points.

11: Games Jaxson Hayes has contributed double-digit scoring this season. Seven of those performances have occurred since Jan. 11, as the third-year center has earned more playing time and capitalized on his opportunities. In his first starting assignment of 2021-22, Hayes notched 19 points on 9/10 shooting Monday at Cleveland, while also grabbing seven rebounds and blocking a season-high three shots. He nearly played as much in the month of January (272 minutes) as he did in the previous three months combined (293). After being out of the rotation, the Texas product showed signs of a turnaround with a 15-point game Dec. 26 at Oklahoma City, then a 23-point outing on 9/12 shooting on New Year’s Day in Milwaukee. He led New Orleans in January in shooting percentage (70.9) and was third in points per 36 minutes (20.5, trailing only Brandon Ingram’s 22.6 and Willy Hernangomez’s 21.8).

13-4: New Orleans head-to-head record vs. Detroit since the franchise rebranded in 2013-14 and became known as the “Pelicans.” The Crescent City’s NBA team has enjoyed more success vs. the Motor City than any other opponent in recent years, especially on the road, going 6-2 in Michigan over that timeframe. In a Dec. 10 matchup at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans improved to 7-2 over its last nine home games vs. Detroit, with the only losses during that span coming on a Derrick Rose game-winner in December 2019 and by a four-point margin in January 2019. Although he’s only played one career game for the Pelicans against the Pistons, in his previous NBA stops (Toronto and Memphis), Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 15.9 points over 28 contests while facing Detroit. That’s the center’s highest scoring output against any Eastern Conference foe (not counting the Raptors, whom he’s faced only four times, averaging 16.3 points).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (18-32, 12TH IN WEST)

Monday loss at Cleveland

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-1, becoming the 14th different starting five New Orleans has used this season. It was the first start of the season for Hayes and the 18th of his three-year NBA career. He made 14 starts as a rookie. … The Pelicans need road wins, having gone 1-7 in away games since Christmas, with the lone victory coming Jan. 20 at New York. … New Orleans is 2.5 games out of 10th place in the West. The Pelicans’ remaining games vs. No. 10 Portland occur March 30 in Oregon and April 7 in Louisiana. ... NBA teams are required to release an injury report prior to 1 p.m. local time on the second day of back-to-backs, meaning the Pelicans will update that prior to noon Central.

DETROIT (12-37, 14TH IN EAST)

Sunday win vs. Cleveland

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Notes: This group is 2-5. Joseph has taken over at point guard from second-year pro Killian Hayes, who started his first 33 appearances this season, but has come off the bench in four straight games. … Detroit is one of the NBA’s youngest teams. Like Hayes, Bey and Stewart are in their second seasons. … Like New Orleans, Detroit has used 14 different starting lineups. Its most common is 4-11 and features Jerami Grant at a forward spot. Grant is expected to return Tuesday from a thumb injury that kept him out since the Dec. 10 loss in New Orleans.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GO BIG

Will New Orleans stick with its “jumbo” starting lineup, featuring centers Valanciunas and Hayes? It could depend partly on if Ingram returns; Detroit also relies much more on small lineups than Cleveland. Regardless, the Pelicans have to love what they’ve been getting from all three of their centers recently, including Hernangomez as a starter or reserve.

DOMINATE ON THE GLASS

New Orleans ranks sixth in the NBA in rebounding percentage (51.5), while Detroit is last (47.5). That advantage factored heavily in to the Pelicans’ Dec. 10 home win over the Pistons, as they outrebounded their guests by a whopping 60-38 margin.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Based on NBA.com’s Rookie Ladder, two of the league’s top six first-year performers will be on the floor Tuesday in Detroit. It’s possible Jones will spend time matched up defensively against Cunningham, adding to the meeting. Cunningham delivered a triple-double in Detroit’s Sunday upset win over Cleveland and fellow elite rookie Evan Mobley.