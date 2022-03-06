Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Nuggets (3/6/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Ball Arena between New Orleans and Denver (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

26/35: Brandon Ingram shooting from the field over the past two games, going 15/19 vs. Sacramento on Wednesday, then 11/16 against Utah on Friday. Among the 49 games Ingram has played this season, those are his top two shooting percentages (78.9, 68.8). It’s been proven repeatedly in 2021-22 that an efficient Ingram means a New Orleans team that’s very difficult to beat – when the 2020 All-Star forward makes more than half of his shots from the floor, the Pelicans are 15-3, including 9-1 at home. Since guard CJ McCollum made his New Orleans debut Feb. 10 vs. Miami, Ingram has shot 51.7 percent from the field, compared to 45.0 percent in Ingram’s first 40 appearances of this season. Since returning from the All-Star break, he is shooting 43/70, or 61.4 percent. Ingram has slumped from three-point distance lately, but since being able to team up with McCollum, he’s 70/120 on two-point shots, which is 58.3 percent. By comparison, Ingram’s best rate from two-point range as a pro is the 52.1 percent he registered in his final season with the Lakers (2018-19).

2: NBA teams that are unbeaten since the All-Star break, a group that includes the 4-0 Pelicans and 4-0 Clippers. Given the way New Orleans has dominated during its four-game winning streak, it probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Pelicans rank second in post-break offensive efficiency (121.9 points scored per 100 possessions, via NBA.com, behind only Minnesota) and first in defensive efficiency (95.0 points allowed per 100 possessions). It’s a small sample size, but New Orleans is lapping the field at the defensive end since the midseason hiatus. Sunday’s opponent Denver has actually fielded the second-best defense since All-Star festivities, giving up 103.7 points per 100 possessions while going 4-1. That gap of 8.7 points between the second-half defenses of New Orleans and Denver is the same as the distance between No. 2 Denver and 12th-place Milwaukee (112.4 since the All-Star break over four games).

5: New Orleans consecutive victories on the road, a streak that dates back to Feb. 1 and features wins at Detroit, Denver, Houston, Phoenix and the Lakers. The Pelicans are the only NBA team that has not lost on the road since the start of February, though three other teams have more away victories during that span, including Miami (7-2), Boston (6-1) and Memphis (6-2). Jaxson Hayes has been a major problem for the five teams that have hosted the Pelicans most recently, shooting 80 percent from the field during those handful of contests, while blocking a team-best 1.4 shots per game. New Orleans enters this challenging two-game road trip to Denver and Memphis (Tuesday) having scored 28-plus points in 10 consecutive quarters overall, en route to the club racking up 123, 125 and 124 points in its three most recent triumphs over the Lakers, Sacramento and Utah.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (27-36, 10TH IN WEST)

Friday win vs. Utah

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 4-1, intact for the team’s four-game winning streak after debuting Feb. 17 in a home loss to Dallas. … New Orleans has won seven of Hayes’ last eight starts and is 7-2 overall this season with the third-year pro in the first unit. … The Pelicans remained No. 10 in the West after the ninth-place Lakers (28-35) beat Golden State on Saturday. The other Saturday news on the scoreboard was favorable for New Orleans, which increased its edge to two games over No. 11 Portland and 3.5 games on No. 12 San Antonio. The Trail Blazers and Spurs are both on four-game losing streaks.

DENVER (37-26, 6TH IN WEST)

Friday win vs. Houston

Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, DeMarcus Cousins

Notes: This group is 1-0. Cousins was making his first start Friday for Denver, with reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic sidelined by illness. Jokic is listed as probable to play Sunday on the team’s injury report. Austin Rivers (illness) is also probable, while backup big Zeke Nnaji (knee) is questionable. … The Nuggets are 1.5 games behind fifth-place Dallas, but more importantly two games ahead of seven-place Minnesota in the race to avoid the play-in tournament. If the season ended today, Denver would meet third-seeded Golden State in the playoffs.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

‘FLY ALL OVER’ ON DEFENSE

Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones on why New Orleans has been so effective shutting down opponents lately: “We’re flying all over the place, helping each other out. One guy gets beat, it’s another one of our brothers there to help him out.” The Pelicans’ aggressiveness had the Lakers and Jazz scrambling for answers, forcing both teams into 20-plus turnovers. Utah center Rudy Gobert described the intensity of NOLA this way: “These guys were hungry. They played like they were starving.”

SHARING IS DOMINATING

The “point-five” mentality of making a quick decision when the ball comes to a Pelicans player is yielding some of the best results of the season. New Orleans has dished out at least 29 assists in three straight games and finished with 27 dimes in its Feb. 4 win at Denver, albeit while fielding a much different rotation.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Jones vs. the Mile High City. For whatever reason, the Pelicans’ valuable second-round pick has been at his best offensively against Denver, averaging 21.0 points and shooting 68 percent from the field, including going 6/10 on three-pointers. The rookie’s career high in scoring was a 26-point game vs. Cleveland, but his next three biggest point totals have all come vs. the Nuggets (25, 19, 19).