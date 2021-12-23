Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Magic (12/23/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Thursday’s game at the Amway Center between New Orleans and Orlando (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

8-5: New Orleans record since a Thanksgiving Eve home rout over Washington. During that span of almost exactly a month, the Pelicans rank ninth in the NBA in winning percentage (61.5) and are above average at both ends of the floor – 11th in offensive efficiency (112.0 points scored per 100 possessions, via NBA.com) and 14th in defense (110.7). Better perimeter play has led to New Orleans placing in the top 10 of the league during that span in assist percentage (fifth, 66.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (seventh, 1.93). In the paint, the Pelicans are the NBA’s best rebounding team since Nov. 24, grabbing 53.3 percent of all available boards. They are No. 1 in defensive rebounding (76.3 percent) and second in offensive rebounding (32.1). New Orleans is 4-2 in the Smoothie King Center during the timeframe, as well as 4-3 on the road.

11-14: New Orleans record when Brandon Ingram plays this season. In one piece of what’s been a growing case that the Pelicans are a more competitive team than they appeared over the first few weeks of the season, Ingram has helped lead New Orleans to a 10-9 record since he returned from a hip injury Nov. 13 in a win over Memphis. The Pelicans went 0-7 from Oct. 30-Nov. 12 sans Ingram, placing near the bottom of the NBA in offensive rating (103.4) and defensive rating (117.8, ranked 29th) during that span. Ingram could be a potential Western Conference Player of the Month nominee if he continues at this level over the next three games, averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists since Dec. 1.

13: Orlando players who appeared on this morning’s updated injury report. Eleven of those Magic players are listed as out, a group that includes Mo Bamba, Ingas Brazdeikis, Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton, Jonathan Isaac, E’Twaun Moore, Mychal Mulder, Terrence Ross, Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner. Magic leading scorer Cole Anthony (19.9 points per game) did not play Wednesday, but is listed as questionable vs. New Orleans with a right ankle sprain, while Wendell Carter Jr. (12.6 ppg) also sat out the Atlanta win but is questionable with a right lower leg muscle strain. One of the NBA’s youngest teams, Orlando is just 2-10 at home, but those victories were both against Western Conference playoff contenders (Utah, Denver). Three of the Magic’s five road wins have come in New York City (two at Madison Square Garden, one at Barclays Center).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (11-21)

Tuesday win vs. Portland

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 7-3, a major reason why the Pelicans have turned around their performance and results after a 1-12 start to the regular season. As a five-man lineup, the combination has logged 192 minutes together. … New Orleans enters Thursday just two games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, behind Portland (13-19) and San Antonio (12-18). Portland is idle Thursday, so the Pelicans can move within 1.5 games of the Trail Blazers if they defeat the Magic. The Spurs are at the Lakers late Thursday.

ORLANDO (7-25)

Wednesday win at Atlanta

Hassani Gravett, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez

Notes: This group is 1-0. Gravett made the first start of his NBA career Wednesday. That was only the third pro game the rookie point guard has played in, all since Saturday. Wagner is primarily a forward, but has logged some of his minutes at point guard recently due to various player DNPs. … Orlando has used a total of nine different starting lineups, a surprisingly low number given all of the Magic’s problems keeping players available and in uniform this season.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

NEXT CENTER UP

With Valanciunas out of Thursday’s game due to a non-Covid illness, it could be a prime opportunity for reserve centers Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes to contribute and play more. Since moving into the rotation Nov. 22 vs. Minnesota, Hernangomez is shooting a team-best 64 percent from the field. Hayes has only played in three games and logged 17 minutes during that span.

SHIFTING BENCH ROLES

This morning’s disappointing news on the New Orleans side was that reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker won’t play in Orlando after being placed in health and safety protocols. He was coming off perhaps his best game of the season, scoring 27 points vs. Portland, including 18 in the fourth quarter (draining five three-pointers in the period). The backup guards most likely to pick up more minutes as a result are Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

On this week’s NBA.com Rookie Ladder, Orlando’s Wagner ranks fifth, while New Orleans’ Jones is eighth. Wagner has been the Magic’s leading scorer in three of the last four games, showing he’s a better offensive player than many draft analysts projected. Jones has also played above expectations offensively, but has made his name on defense, where he’s blocked at least one shot in 10 consecutive games.