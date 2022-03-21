Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Hornets (3/21/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s game at Spectrum Center between New Orleans and Charlotte (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

1: New Orleans rank among the 30 NBA teams in steals since the All-Star break, with an average of 10.8 that leads the league by a significant margin (Minnesota is next at 9.7). Dating back to Jan. 15, when rookie backup point guard Jose Alvarado first logged more than 15 minutes in a game, the Pelicans are second in steals average (9.1, behind only Memphis’ 9.4), a season turning point in the category. Prior to that, New Orleans was actually below average in thievery, with a steals average of 7.3 placing it just 18th through 42 games played. Among all NBA players who’ve played at least 500 minutes this season, Alvarado is No. 1 in steals per 36 minutes, averaging 3.2, while fellow Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones ranks 23rd at 1.9. When reducing it to only games played since the All-Star break, Alvarado is also tops in the league (minimum 200 minutes played) at 3.8 steals per 36 minutes, while Jones is sixth (2.4).

0-8, 11-8: New Orleans record in clutch games through Thanksgiving, then its record in clutch games since then. The Pelicans haven’t played in many tight contests lately, but Sunday’s 117-112 victory at Atlanta was another example of how much better they’ve performed in pressure situations compared to early in the season. New Orleans was able to hold on for the victory over the Hawks despite not having two of its most productive clutch-time scorers (Devonte’ Graham leads the club this season with 51 total points, while Brandon Ingram is fourth with 40). Jones has moved into second on New Orleans with 44 points in clutch situations; Jonas Valanciunas is third at 43. Thirty-three of Jones’ clutch points have occurred since Dec. 1.

3, 29: New Orleans rank among the 30 NBA teams in rebounding percentage (51.7), then Charlotte’s rank in that stat (48.4, ahead of only Detroit). Among all categories, rebounding is the area the Pelicans hold the greatest season-long advantage over the Hornets, but they didn’t capitalize on that much during the teams’ March 11 meeting, a 22-point triumph for Charlotte. New Orleans barely edged Charlotte 40-38 in rebounds (there weren’t many boards available, with the visitors shooting 60 percent from the field and the hosts connecting at a 50 percent rate). Among individuals, Valanciunas ranks sixth in the NBA at 11.4 rebounds per game. Willy Hernangomez ranks second in the NBA in offensive rebounds per 36 minutes (minimum 500 minutes played) at 6.2 a night, trailing only Memphis center Steven Adams (6.3).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (30-41, 9TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Atlanta

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 1-0. It was the 21st different starting lineup New Orleans has used this season. By comparison, the Pelicans used 15 lineups in 2020-21 during a 72-game schedule. … If the season ended today, New Orleans would host the No. 10-seeded Lakers in the opening round of the West play-in tournament. The other play-in matchup would be seventh-seeded Denver hosting the eighth-ranked Clippers. … New Orleans is 10-18 against the East, with only two games remaining (Monday at Charlotte, Thursday vs. Chicago).

CHARLOTTE (35-35, 9TH IN EAST)

Saturday win vs. Dallas

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Notes: This group is 7-7, going 7-6 over Charlotte’s last 13 games (it debuted Feb. 2 in a loss at Boston). Charlotte has only used 13 different starting lineups this season, compared to 23 in 2020-21. … Gordon Hayward has started 48 games for the Hornets this season, but has not played since Feb. 7 due to an ankle injury. … If the season ended today, Charlotte would host No. 10-seeded Atlanta in the opening round of the East play-in tournament. The other play-in matchup would be seventh-seeded Toronto hosting eight-ranked Brooklyn. … Charlotte is 14-13 against the West.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

TRANSITION GAME

Both teams love to push the pace and pile up fast-break points, with Charlotte second in the league in that category this season, averaging 15.8 points per game (Memphis is No. 1 at 17.7). New Orleans is seventh at 13.9 points per game. Since the All-Star break, the Pelicans have shifted into a higher gear, fourth in the NBA at 17.0 fast-break points a night.

BUZZ OFF

No matter how the Pelicans fare in various categories Monday, they won’t have a chance to beat the Hornets unless they play much tighter defense than they did in the first meeting. Charlotte scored 142 points on March 11, the most New Orleans has allowed this season. The Hornets’ 22 three-pointers were one shy of an opponent high as well (Milwaukee made 23 treys vs. NOLA on New Year’s Day).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At guard, McCollum and Rozier are dangerous veteran shooters and scorers, capable of carrying their teams for long stretches offensively. That’s exactly what Rozier did in Charlotte’s March 11 victory at New Orleans, connecting for 25 points on 7/13 three-point shooting. The Pelicans did not have McCollum that night due to the nine-year pro being in the league’s health and safety protocols.