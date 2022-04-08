Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Grizzlies (4/9/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at FedEx Forum between New Orleans and Memphis (5 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

3, 11: Entering Friday’s slate of games, rank in winning percentage for Memphis and New Orleans among the 30 NBA teams since Feb. 1, with the Grizzlies going 20-7 (.741) and the Pelicans at 18-12 (.600). Only Boston (23-6) and Phoenix (23-8) have sported better records since Feb. 1 than Memphis, while within the Western Conference, New Orleans places seventh during that timeframe, not far behind Dallas (21-8), Minnesota (21-10), Denver (20-12) and Utah (18-12). Memphis and New Orleans both rank in the league’s top five in point differential over the past two-plus months, with the Grizzlies at plus-10.2 (second) over their last 27 games and the Pelicans at plus-6.2 (fourth) over their last 30. The other clubs in the top four are Boston (first, 13.4) and Phoenix (third, 7.4).

187: Combined steals (128) and blocks (59) this season for New Orleans starting wing Herbert Jones, tied for the franchise’s rookie record with Anthony Davis, who finished the 2012-13 campaign with 112 blocks and 75 steals. That means the next steal or block for Jones will make him the new all-time Pelicans rookie record holder in "stocks." Considering Jones is averaging 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, there’s a very good chance the Alabama product moves into the top spot this weekend against Memphis or Golden State. The 23-year-old has notched at least one steal or block in 14 consecutive games, having last been “shut out” March 9 vs. Orlando in 27 minutes played.

8: Trey Murphy III’s rank among all NBA players in three-point percentage (45.7) since the All-Star break (minimum 30 made trifectas). The Virginia product’s recent surge means that he’s made nearly as many threes in his past 19 games (32) as he did in his previous 41 games (36). Since a March 21 return to his home state to play a game at Charlotte, Murphy is 18/38 from distance, upping his efficiency significantly. Prior to the All-Star break, the 21-year-old was shooting 34 percent from both the field and three-point range, but since then he’s at 47 percent from the field, along with his big spike in three-ball accuracy. Incidentally, Memphis guard Desmond Bane is among the seven NBA players with a better post-break three-point percentage than Murphy, at 47.0.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (36-44, 9TH IN WEST)

Thursday win vs. Portland

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 3-3. New Orleans is 16-10 when Hayes starts this season. … The Pelicans are assured of facing San Antonio in the opening round of the play-in tournament Wednesday. The other matchup is also now set, with the LA Clippers visiting Minnesota on Tuesday in the 7-8 matchup. The loser of Clippers-Timberwolves will host the winner of Spurs-Pelicans on Friday, with that Friday contest determining the West’s eighth seed and Phoenix’s first-round playoff opponent.

MEMPHIS (55-25, 2ND IN WEST)

Thursday loss at Denver

Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 13-3. Memphis’ most common starting five is 13-5 and features Ja Morant and rookie Ziaire Williams, in place of Jones and Brooks. … The Grizzlies have been locked into the No. 2 seed for an extended period and therefore will face the seventh seed in the first round of the West quarterfinals. That will be determined Tuesday, when Minnesota hosts the Clippers in a play-in matchup.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

LOCK IN NO. 9

It’s very simple for New Orleans to clinch the West’s ninth seed and guarantee it will be home Wednesday for the play-in tournament opener vs. San Antonio: win Saturday or Sunday. The Pelicans would prefer to get that out of the way in the first half of the back-to-back, which might allow for some flexibility with how they handle Sunday's lineups and minutes. New Orleans also will be ninth if San Antonio loses either of its weekend games (Saturday vs. Golden State, Sunday at Dallas).

SECOND LINE

The New Orleans bench seems to have quickly developed chemistry and benefited greatly from the March 24 rotation insertion of Larry Nance Jr., as well as Murphy’s recent breakout. Combined with Jose Alvarado, Willy Hernangomez and Naji Marshall on Thursday, the second unit led the way in the Pelicans’ reserves totaling 64 points and nine steals vs. Portland.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At guard, Bane has led Memphis in scoring with Morant sidelined, averaging 21.5 points over the last eight games. He’s been red-hot from the field (51 percent) and three-point range (57 percent during that span). McCollum has tallied 20-plus points in 20 of his 24 games played for the Pelicans, averaging 25.6 points.