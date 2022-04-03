Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (4/3/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (8:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

2: New Orleans magic number to clinch a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, which is scheduled for April 12-15. The Pelicans need any combination of their wins and Lakers losses adding up to two to get the job done, which means it could happen as soon as Sunday (the Lakers host Denver this afternoon in the same building). If New Orleans doesn’t wrap up a play-in berth today, Tuesday’s schedule features the Pelicans (34-43) closing their current four-game road trip in Sacramento, while the Lakers (31-46) have a difficult matchup at Phoenix, in a rematch of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the magic number for New Orleans to earn the No. 9 seed in the West is four – any combination of their wins and San Antonio losses. The Spurs (32-45) host Portland this evening, then visit Denver on Tuesday. The Nuggets could play a prominent role in how the final spot in the play-in race shakes out, because in an April 10 finale for both clubs, Denver hosts the Lakers.

53.1: Combined scoring averages of Brandon Ingram (27.6) and CJ McCollum (25.5) since the All-Star break, ranking 15th and 19th among all NBA players, respectively. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Ingram has only played in eight of the team’s 18 games during that span, while McCollum was forced to sit out two contests after being placed in health and safety protocols. When both have been in uniform, New Orleans has won seven of its last eight games, with the only defeat coming in overtime at Denver. The duo’s big scoring numbers have also come with sky-high efficiency – Ingram is shooting 56 percent from the field since the All-Star break, while McCollum is at 50 percent (38 percent on three-pointers). Perhaps just as impressively, Ingram (6.8 apg) and McCollum (6.5 apg) also rank in the NBA’s top 20 in assist average since the midseason hiatus, holding the No. 17 and 18 spots.

0-8, 14-10: New Orleans record in clutch games through Thanksgiving, followed by its record in clutch games since then. There are many statistics one could use that demonstrate the Pelicans’ epic in-season turnaround from a rocky start, but performance under pressure is one of the best. New Orleans was the NBA’s worst clutch team during the first month of 2021-22, but since Turkey Day, it has compiled a clutch winning percentage of 58.3, the league’s eighth-best rate over that timeframe. All seven teams ranked higher than the Pelicans since Nov. 25 are in playoff position, a group that includes Phoenix (80.0 winning percentage), Memphis, Chicago, Miami, Milwaukee, Denver and Toronto (slightly ahead of NOLA at 59.4). Incidentally, the other teams vying with the Pelicans for play-in position rank 16th (San Antonio is 14-14) and 26th (the Lakers are 12-21) in clutch win percentage since Nov. 25.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (34-43, 9TH IN WEST)

Friday win at LA Lakers

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 7-2. The only other lineup that’s been used more than five times by New Orleans all season was a pre-trade combination that featured Devonte’ Graham and Josh Hart instead of McCollum and Hayes. … If the season ended today, New Orleans would host No. 10 seed San Antonio in the opening round of the West play-in tournament. The winner of that game would then meet the loser of the 7-8 play-in matchup with the conference’s final playoff berth at stake.

LA CLIPPERS (38-40, 8TH IN WEST)

Friday win at Milwaukee

Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Robert Covington, Ivica Zubac

Notes: This group is 1-0, making it the 26th different starting lineup used by the Clippers this season. … Covington logged a staggering 45 minutes Friday despite LA beating Milwaukee by 34 points. Covington drained 11 three-pointers en route to a career-high 43 points. … The Clippers can’t finish higher than eighth in the West. A win Sunday locks them into the No. 8 seed and a potential play-in matchup at No. 7 Minnesota (44-34), but the Wolves still have a chance to gain a higher seed. ... Seven-time All-Star Paul George didn't play Friday in the second game of a back-to-back, but he was not listed on Saturday's Clippers injury report.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SWEEP L.A.

New Orleans has played like it has a vendetta against the City of Angels all season, going a combined 6-0 against the Lakers and Clippers, including winning all three visits to Crypto.com Arena. If the Pelicans beat the Clippers on Sunday, it will be the first time in franchise history that New Orleans has gone undefeated against both of Los Angeles’ NBA teams in the same season. The Pelicans have won five straight head-to-head games against the Clippers, but they still have a long way to go to match their longest win streak against them (14 in a row, including three straight season-series sweeps from 2007-08 through 2009-10).

ROOKIE REINFORCEMENTS

After beating the Clippers by margins of 13, 19 and 24 points earlier this season, the Pelicans don’t appear to need much more help, but they’ll get it Sunday in the greater presences of first-year pros Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III, who were not big factors in the previous matchups. Alvarado has only played in one game vs. the Clippers, while Murphy totaled just six minutes over three brief appearances.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At center, another international battle will take place between Valanciunas (Lithuania) and Zubac (Croatia). Valanciunas has been a monster this season while facing the Clippers, averaging 27.7 points and shooting 58 percent from the field. Incredibly, he is 14/20 from three-point range against LA, highlighted by a 7/8 game on Nov. 29. Those 14 makes represent roughly one-fourth of the 57 he’s hit this season in 158 attempts (36 percent).