Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Bucks (1/1/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at Fiserv Forum between New Orleans and Milwaukee (5:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA TV, 100.3 FM):

1: Loss apiece for New Orleans and Milwaukee since Dec. 18. In a matchup of two of the NBA’s hotter teams over the past two weeks, the Pelicans have won five of their last six games, as have the Bucks, who enter Saturday riding a five-game winning streak, tied for the second-longest active in the Eastern Conference (Chicago has won six in a row, broken up by a string of postponements). New Orleans’ recent six-game stretch has featured a bit more difficult competition, highlighted by victories over Milwaukee itself and Cleveland. Milwaukee has no triumphs over plus-.500 opponents during its five-game streak. The Pelicans went 7-5 in December, while the Bucks were 11-5.

5: New Orleans rank among the 30 NBA teams in fourth-quarter offensive efficiency since Dec. 1, scoring 119.1 points per 100 possessions (via NBA.com). In perhaps the best example of their recent late-game success, on Tuesday the Pelicans outscored Cleveland 32-21 in the fourth period, turning a seven-point deficit into a four-point comeback victory. New Orleans has not lost a fourth quarter since Dec. 12 at San Antonio, though it tied the final stanza vs. Milwaukee on Dec. 17, in a game that went to overtime. On Dec. 21 vs. Portland, New Orleans held a 30-19 fourth-quarter edge, stretching a narrow lead into a 14-point triumph.

124.0-122.3: Average final score in games between New Orleans and Milwaukee since the start of last season, with the Pelicans holding a slight edge. For whatever reason, the Pelicans and Bucks have frequently played shootouts in recent years, including New Orleans posting a 131-126 home win over Milwaukee last season, followed by the Bucks answering on their home floor with a 129-125 victory. The Pelicans enjoyed a lengthy run of success against the Bucks in the all-time series – including separate eight- and five-game win streaks – which is why New Orleans boasts a 28-14 record vs. Milwaukee, but it’s been a different story in Wisconsin lately. The Pelicans have not won at Fiserv Forum in three attempts since the building opened in 2018.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (13-22)

Tuesday win vs. Cleveland

Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Gary Clark, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 1-0, but won’t be together Saturday because Valanciunas has already been ruled out due to health and safety protocols. If Hart (listed as probable) plays, the Pelicans most likely would move Temple or Clark to the second unit, considering Graham and Jones are every-game starters and Valanciunas has been replaced by Willy Hernangomez in recent games. … Tuesday’s victory over the Cavaliers was the Pelicans’ first without Brandon Ingram this season, after they lost his first seven DNPs. … New Orleans is 5-4 on the road since Thanksgiving, with two of those wins coming on Graham game-deciding three-pointers.

MILWAUKEE (24-13)

Thursday win at Orlando

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Notes: This group is one of the NBA’s most effective first units with a 13-2 record. The 2021 NBA championship squad started Brook Lopez at center and P.J. Tucker at a forward spot, but Lopez is sidelined by a back injury and Tucker signed with Miami in the offseason as a free agent. … Milwaukee is 20-9 when Antetokounmpo plays, 20-6 when Middleton plays and 22-8 when Holiday plays. … Despite numerous injuries and having to use 16 different starting lineups, the Bucks are in third place in the East and only one game behind first-place Chicago and Brooklyn (both 23-10).

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

RESOURCEFUL OFFENSE

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: New Orleans must compensate Saturday while playing without some of its most productive scorers. Valanciunas is out. Zion Williamson hasn’t played this season. Ingram (Achilles) is listed as questionable. Missing that kind of firepower, the Pelicans need offense from some unlikely sources, such as in Tuesday’s comeback win over Cleveland, when Garrett Temple rained five fourth-quarter threes and Gary Clark and Jared Harper delivered timely buckets. It was Clark’s first start of 2021-22 and Harper’s first significant playing time since joining the Pelicans.

FILLING IN FOR JV

Unfortunately, the Pelicans have recent experience in needing to shift roles at center when Valanciunas can’t play. After he appeared in 32 straight games to open the season, the Lithuanian will miss his third game (out of NOLA’s last four) Saturday. During a two-game road trip to Orlando and Oklahoma City, his absence meant Hernangomez started and Jaxson Hayes moved back into the rotation. Hernangomez and Hayes could be vital for New Orleans in its bid to sweep Milwaukee this season, particularly at the defensive end. Bucks center Bobby Portis has been hot since returning to the lineup on Christmas, shooting 7/10 on threes over the past three games.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Milwaukee only had one-third of its formidable big three available Dec. 17, when the Bucks lost in OT to the Pelicans. Holiday shifted into score-first mode, setting his regular-season career high with 40 points on 36 shot attempts. Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo returned on Christmas, while Middleton has played in all five Milwaukee games since Dec. 22. If all three Bucks play, the challenge for an improved New Orleans defense (ranked 10th since Dec. 15) will be to keep them from piling up points in efficient fashion. The “Greek Freak” is shooting 53 percent from the field, while Holiday is shooting 50 percent for a second straight season.