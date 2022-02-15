Behind the Numbers: Grizzlies at Pelicans (2/15/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Memphis and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

10: Fewest points Brandon Ingram has scored in a game he played in that New Orleans won over his three seasons with the Pelicans. Ingram finished with 10 points in Monday’s 120-90 victory over Toronto, the only time since he arrived in the Crescent City in the summer of 2019 that New Orleans managed to reach the win column despite Ingram contributing less than a dozen points. When Ingram notches 14 points or less, the Pelicans are a combined 4-13 over the last three seasons, including just 1-5 in 2021-22. Perhaps not coincidentally, that lone victory of this season came after the Pelicans traded for guard CJ McCollum, who can lighten the offensive load on Ingram by bringing his career 19.0 scoring average to the lineup. In his sixth NBA season, Ingram is producing high-assist games frequently, handing out eight against the Raptors on Monday. That was the ninth game in 2021-22 that Ingram has dished eight-plus assists, which matches the number of times he did it all of last season. Ingram has played in 43 games this season, compared to 61 in ’20-21. During his debut season with the Pelicans, which was highlighted by an All-Star berth, Ingram registered eight-plus assists in two of his 62 games.

65, 53, 100: Concerned by McCollum’s poor shooting in his much-anticipated Thursday debut vs. Miami? Fear not. In the two games since the nine-year NBA veteran was a bit sleep-deprived and went just 6/21 from the field against the Heat, McCollum has shot 65 percent from the field (24/37), 53 percent on three-pointers (8/15) and 100 percent on free throws (3/3). In addition to that beyond-elite shooting efficiency (50-40-90 is considered the gold standard in percentages), the 30-year-old has produced in other categories, averaging 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He appeared to make another adjustment Monday, cutting his turnovers from six on Saturday against San Antonio to zero on Monday vs. Toronto. Even if you factor in his rough night against Miami, McCollum is still shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent on threes over his three-game New Orleans tenure.

31-9: Memphis record since Thanksgiving, the NBA’s second-best mark over that timeframe (Phoenix is a gaudy 31-7). It’s easy to forget after the Grizzlies have been rampaging through the league over the last few months, but they were a mediocre 9-9 overall on Turkey Day (and fell to 9-10 on Nov. 26 with a 32-point home loss to Atlanta). Since then, Memphis has compiled three separate winning sreaks of five-plus games, including an 11-game run in December/January that transformed their record from 19-14 to 30-14. The only matchup of the season between the Grizzlies and Pelicans occurred Nov. 13, with a New Orleans verdict dropping Memphis to a 6-7 record. NOLA has gone 6-1 vs. Memphis in head-to-head meetings since the start of 2019-20, but this is the best the Grizzlies have played in recent memory, on pace for the top winning percentage in franchise history (.690).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MEMPHIS (40-18, 3RD IN WEST)

Saturday win at Charlotte

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 8-1, the best mark among three Memphis starting combinations that have been used nine times or more. The Grizzlies have a separate group that is 8-2, featuring Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks instead of Morant and Williams. An early-season first unit went just 6-6 and had De’Anthony Melton joining Morant, Bane, Jackson and Adams. … Memphis reached the West playoffs in 2021 as a ninth-seeded play-in team, but now has a chance to be a No. 2 seed this season. The Grizzlies are only two games behind second-place Golden State (42-16).

NEW ORLEANS (23-34, 11TH IN WEST)

Monday win vs. Toronto

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 1-2, performing better each game it has played, going from a 15-point loss in its debut vs. Miami to a 30-point win over Toronto. … New Orleans has used 16 different starting lineups, two more than Memphis’ total this season. … The Pelicans are now 21-22 when Ingram plays this season, but 2-12 when he does not. … A win Tuesday moves New Orleans into 10th place in the West. It would also cut a deficit behind the ninth-place Lakers (26-31) to just 2.5 games. Eighth place is a bit of a taller order right now, with the Clippers (29-30) nearly at .500 and five games ahead of the Pelicans.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BATTLE OF THE BOARDS

There aren’t many NBA teams that can hang with New Orleans in the rebounding department, but Memphis is one of them. The Grizzlies are No. 1 in the NBA in rebounding percentage (52.8), while the Pelicans are fifth (51.5). It’s even more strength vs. strength when the Grizzlies miss a shot – Memphis is the league’s top offensive rebounding club, while New Orleans is second in defensive rebounding.

PRIZE POSSESSION

Memphis crashes the boards and brings an intensity to the floor that carries over to the defensive end (third in NBA in points off turnovers) and transition (No. 1 in fast-break points). New Orleans would love to replicate Monday’s effort, when Toronto only tallied eight assists and four fast-break points.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Tuesday brings a compelling matchup at shooting guard, where McCollum will try to compile a third straight excellent game, while facing Rising Stars invitee Bane. McCollum ranks 11th in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (3.1), a few rungs above second-year pro Bane (19th, 2.8) on the league leaderboard.