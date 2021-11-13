Behind the Numbers: Grizzlies at Pelicans (11/13/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Memphis and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

+83: New Orleans total scoring margin in six head-to-head matchups against Memphis over the previous two regular seasons. The Pelicans have gone 5-1 vs. the Grizzlies during that span, with the only loss coming in a late-season May 2021 matchup, one in which New Orleans didn’t have Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram available due to injury (Memphis won 115-110). In the other five Southwest Division encounters, the Pelicans prevailed by margins of 10, 28, 10, nine and 31 points. The 144 points New Orleans rang up at Memphis in February of last season was the most the Pelicans had scored in a game since 2018. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has tallied 20-plus points once in his six career appearances vs. New Orleans, notching 28 points during his team’s 144-113 defeat in the FedEx Forum last season.

+18: Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy’s plus-minus Friday vs. Brooklyn, easily his top game in that category this season (his previous best was plus-9 in the win at Minnesota). The University of Virginia product was a catalyst for New Orleans during its comeback from down by 21 points to the Nets, as the hosts briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter before Kevin Durant and James Harden restored order with big buckets. Murphy tied his career high with eight points, including a friendly-bounce, pull-up three-pointer, but made his biggest impression on the backboards by grabbing a career-high six rebounds. Murphy had not collected more than two offensive rebounds in any of the first 11 games of 2021-22, but has pulled down four apiece to begin this homestand vs. Oklahoma City and Brooklyn.

32: New Orleans bench scoring Friday vs. Brooklyn, doubling up Nets reserves, who only tallied 15. That marked the second time in six November games that Pelicans backups produced more offense than their opponents (NOLA subs outscored Phoenix 31-27 on Nov. 2). Murphy and Tomas Satoransky (six assists in 16 minutes) made their biggest contributions of the season, while Herbert Jones registered his third double-digit scoring game as a rookie with 11 points (his career high is 12). Like Jones, Jaxson Hayes’ nine points against Brooklyn were his second-most tallied in 2021-22.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MEMPHIS (6-6)

Friday loss vs. Phoenix

Ja Morant, De’Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Notes: By this point in the regular season, most NBA teams have used multiple starting lineups, but the Grizzlies have been fortunate health-wise, with this being the same group for all dozen games. … A second-year pro, Bane has already nearly started as many games this season (12) as he did as a rookie (17). … Due to injury, Jackson only appeared in a total of 11 games in 2020-21, making his “perfect attendance” so far a big positive for Memphis.

NEW ORLEANS (1-12)

Friday loss vs. Brooklyn

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-5, together for each of the past five games following injuries to Jones and Brandon Ingram (who was questionable Friday vs. the Nets but a DNP). It has now logged 77:55 of court time. … Hart started just four times in his 47 appearances last season, but has made eight starts this season out of his nine games played. … Temple scored a season-high 17 points vs. Brooklyn, the team he made 35 starts with during the 2019-20 regular season.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SHOT SELECTION

Other than a few second-half possessions Friday in which Hart had no choice but to force up a contested attempt as the shot clock expired, New Orleans got clean looks against Brooklyn. At least when NOLA didn’t turn the ball over. The Pelicans shot a season-high 49 percent from the field against the Nets and would love to replicate that vs. a Grizzlies defense ranked 29th in efficiency (ahead of only the Pels).

HIT THE BOARDS

This is a strength vs. strength battle, with Memphis (fifth in total rebounding percentage) being one of the eight teams better than New Orleans in that stat. The Pelicans are the NBA’s fifth-best offensive rebounding club (30.5 percent).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Saturday marks the first time both starting centers will play against the team that traded them in August. Valanciunas (20.0 ppg, 13.8 rpg) spent two-plus seasons with Memphis, while Adams (8.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg) was a member of New Orleans in 2020-21.