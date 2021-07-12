Baylor guard, Australian prospect among Pelicans projections at No. 10 in latest mock drafts

Here’s our latest roundup of what national websites are projecting in terms of the Pelicans’ pick at No. 10 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Please note, the following projected draft picks and comments (in quotes) are the opinions of each respective website’s mock draft analysis and do not reflect those of the New Orleans Pelicans.

THE ATHLETIC

10, Josh Giddey, Adelaide (Australia) guard/forward

"The Pelicans grabbing Josh Giddey here could signal two things. First, the pick is on the move. Giddey has a lot of people intrigued despite his inability to shoot the ball because he’s a tall wing who can really make plays for others. If you’re looking to move into the top 10, you can do a lot worse than grabbing a “project” like Giddey and seeing if you can turn him into a guy who initiates the offense and also is eventually capable of knocking down shots as part of a scoring barrage."

BLEACHER REPORT

10, Keon Johnson, Tennessee guard

"Keon Johnson had teams talking after his 48-inch max vertical at the NBA combine. Athletic ability and motor set him apart. The New Orleans Pelicans should be drawn to his defense first, though drafting him top 10 means accepting a limited creator and shooter early on."

ESPN.COM

10, Josh Giddey, Adelaide (Australia) guard/forward

"On paper, the Pelicans need to continue to add shooting to maximize the playmaking and slashing ability of Zion Williamson. In reality, the last thing the team needs is another rookie, and the No. 10 pick is believed to be one of the most available of any in the lottery, simply due to the team's expedited timeline. Giddey has a number of fans around the NBA, is getting looks much higher than this slot and could be a definite target for a team looking to move up in the draft."

NBA.COM

10, Franz Wagner, Michigan forward

"Stretch 4 set to stretch the floor if he can extend range consistently beyond the arc; can slot within multiple offenses alongside strong creators"

CBSSPORTS.COM

10, Davion Mitchell, Baylor guard

"Classic case of production vs. projection, which at a basic elemental level is what every NBA GM is tasked with. But with Mitchell, it seems like a compelling challenge. He was Baylor's best player in the NCAA Tournament (13.5 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals on 27-46 (58.7%) from 2 and 8-22 (36.4%) from 3) and the best defender in college basketball last season. Mitchell's ceiling on defense in this draft class is top-three, while his floor is maybe No. 6 or No. 7."

USA TODAY FTW

10, Davion Mitchell, Baylor guard

“If the rumblings about Zion Williamson being frustrated in New Orleans are indeed true, the clock is ticking for the Pelicans to make the playoffs. They’d be wise to add someone who can contribute immediately, and after winning a title, Davion Mitchell can provide that spark.”

