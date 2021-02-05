Avery Johnson on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 5, 2021
Avery Johnson, collegiate coach of Kira Lewis Jr. during his time at Alabama, joins the show to talk about the rookie's progress. Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer get you set for the back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies. Also, Tom Vecchio joins us for FanDuel Friday to give you Daily Fantasy Sports updates.
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Pacers | February 5, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Indiana Pacers on Friday, February 5 at 6:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Indiana
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Indiana for a one-game road trip to take on the Pacers on Friday, February 5, 2021.
| 00:30
Pelicans vs. Suns Slo-Mo Highlights 2/3/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns in Game 20 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:47
Bad jokes with Kira Lewis Jr.
Share a laugh with New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. as he has a few cringe-worthy jokes he'd like to share with the fans.
| 00:34
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
| 07:35
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
| 02:29
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: JJ Redick 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
| 03:56
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
| 05:52
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
| 10:14
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns (2/3/21)
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
| 01:59
Zion Williamson scores a game-high 28 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notched 28 points in the Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Suns.
| 01:55
Lonzo Ball scores 23 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball notched in the Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Suns.
| 01:25
Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points in the team's home victory over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
| 01:55
Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Suns 2-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to Jen Hale postgame after the Pelicans defeat the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
| 02:38
Zion Williamson soars for the alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes flight for the alley-oop slam in transition.
| 00:33
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker delivers a dime on the alley-oop pass to Zion Williamson.
| 00:18
2-pointer by Lonzo Ball | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives to the basket and scores the contested layup.
| 00:11
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe sinks the deep three-pointer.
| 00:09
Brandon Ingram fade away jumper | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram beats the shot clock with a fade away jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/3/21).
| 00:10
Zion Williamson spins for the layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spins into the paint for the left-handed layup vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/3/21).
| 00:08
Brandon Ingram slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram slashes through the lane for the two-handed flush.
| 00:12
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the wing three-pointer.
| 00:09
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Suns | February 3, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 3 at 7:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:31
Kira Lewis Jr. on his progression in rookie season | Pelicans Practice 2/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/2/2021.
| 04:50
Stan Van Gundy talks film session after Kings game | Pelicans Practice 2/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/2/2021.
| 13:24
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on playing with Kira Lewis Jr. & Willy Hernangómez | Pelicans Practice 2/2/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/2/2021.
| 04:22
Pelicans vs. Kings Slo-Mo Highlights 2/1/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Samramento Kings in Game 19 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:59
Pelicans-Kings Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses his personal performance and the team's young guard play in the loss to the Sacramento Kings on February 1, 2021.
| 04:08
Pelicans-Kings Postgame: William Hernangomez 2-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez discusses his extended minutes in the absence of Steven Adams in the team's loss to the Sacramento Kings on February 1, 2021.
| 02:16
Pelicans-Kings Postgame: Josh Hart 2-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about the recommitting to defensive principles in the loss to the Sacramento Kings on February 1, 2021.
| 05:06
