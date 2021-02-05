New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Avery Johnson on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 5, 2021

Posted: Feb 05, 2021

Avery Johnson, collegiate coach of Kira Lewis Jr. during his time at Alabama, joins the show to talk about the rookie's progress. Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer get you set for the back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies. Also, Tom Vecchio joins us for FanDuel Friday to give you Daily Fantasy Sports updates.



Audio Link

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Pacers | February 5, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Indiana Pacers on Friday, February 5 at 6:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Pacers | February 5, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Pacers | February 5, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Indiana Pacers on Friday, February 5 at 6:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Feb 5, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Indiana
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Indiana

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Indiana for a one-game road trip to take on the Pacers on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Feb 4, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans vs. Suns Slo-Mo Highlights 2/3/21
Pelicans vs. Suns Slo-Mo Highlights 2/3/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns in Game 20 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Feb 4, 2021  |  00:47
Bad jokes with Kira Lewis Jr.
Bad jokes with Kira Lewis Jr.

Share a laugh with New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. as he has a few cringe-worthy jokes he'd like to share with the fans.
Feb 4, 2021  |  00:34
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-3-2021
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
Feb 4, 2021  |  07:35
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-3-2021
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
Feb 4, 2021  |  02:29
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: JJ Redick 2-3-2021
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: JJ Redick 2-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
Feb 4, 2021  |  03:56
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-3-2021
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
Feb 3, 2021  |  05:52
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-3-2021
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
Feb 3, 2021  |  10:14
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns (2/3/21)
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns (2/3/21)

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Feb 3, 2021  |  01:59
Zion Williamson scores a game-high 28 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Zion Williamson scores a game-high 28 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notched 28 points in the Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Suns.
Feb 3, 2021  |  01:55
Lonzo Ball scores 23 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Lonzo Ball scores 23 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball notched in the Pelicans' 123-101 win over the Suns.
Feb 3, 2021  |  01:25
Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points in the team's home victory over the Phoenix Suns on February 3, 2021.
Feb 3, 2021  |  01:55
Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Suns 2-3-21
Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Suns 2-3-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to Jen Hale postgame after the Pelicans defeat the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Feb 3, 2021  |  02:38
Zion Williamson soars for the alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Zion Williamson soars for the alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes flight for the alley-oop slam in transition.
Feb 3, 2021  |  00:33
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker delivers a dime on the alley-oop pass to Zion Williamson.
Feb 3, 2021  |  00:18
2-pointer by Lonzo Ball | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
2-pointer by Lonzo Ball | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives to the basket and scores the contested layup.
Feb 3, 2021  |  00:11
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe sinks the deep three-pointer.
Feb 3, 2021  |  00:09
Brandon Ingram fade away jumper | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Brandon Ingram fade away jumper | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram beats the shot clock with a fade away jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/3/21).
Feb 3, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson spins for the layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Zion Williamson spins for the layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spins into the paint for the left-handed layup vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/3/21).
Feb 3, 2021  |  00:08
Brandon Ingram slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Brandon Ingram slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram slashes through the lane for the two-handed flush.
Feb 3, 2021  |  00:12
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the wing three-pointer.
Feb 3, 2021  |  00:09
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Suns | February 3, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Suns | February 3, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, February 3 at 7:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Feb 3, 2021  |  00:31
Kira Lewis Jr. on his progression in rookie season | Pelicans Practice 2/2/21
Kira Lewis Jr. on his progression in rookie season | Pelicans Practice 2/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/2/2021.
Feb 2, 2021  |  04:50
Stan Van Gundy talks film session after Kings game | Pelicans Practice 2/2/21
Stan Van Gundy talks film session after Kings game | Pelicans Practice 2/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/2/2021.
Feb 2, 2021  |  13:24
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on playing with Kira Lewis Jr. & Willy Hernangómez | Pelicans Practice 2/2/21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on playing with Kira Lewis Jr. & Willy Hernangómez | Pelicans Practice 2/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/2/2021.
Feb 2, 2021  |  04:22
Pelicans vs. Kings Slo-Mo Highlights 2/1/21
Pelicans vs. Kings Slo-Mo Highlights 2/1/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Samramento Kings in Game 19 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Feb 2, 2021  |  00:59
Pelicans-Kings Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-1-21
Pelicans-Kings Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses his personal performance and the team's young guard play in the loss to the Sacramento Kings on February 1, 2021.
Feb 1, 2021  |  04:08
Pelicans-Kings Postgame: William Hernangomez 2-1-21
Pelicans-Kings Postgame: William Hernangomez 2-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez discusses his extended minutes in the absence of Steven Adams in the team's loss to the Sacramento Kings on February 1, 2021.
Feb 1, 2021  |  02:16
Pelicans-Kings Postgame: Josh Hart 2-1-21
Pelicans-Kings Postgame: Josh Hart 2-1-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about the recommitting to defensive principles in the loss to the Sacramento Kings on February 1, 2021.
Feb 1, 2021  |  05:06

