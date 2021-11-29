Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 29, 2021
Pelicans TV Analyst Antonio Daniels joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the Pelicans current road trip and turtlenecks.
Audio Link
Brandon Ingram on overcoming offensive struggles | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
| 03:58
Willy Hernangomez on Utah's physicality, lessons learned | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
| 03:46
Willie Green on the loss, Jaxson Hayes in 4Q | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
| 03:20
Jaxson Hayes knocks down the 3 | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes knocks down the triple against the Jazz.
| 00:09
Devonte' Graham floater | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham gets to his spot in the paint to sink the floater.
| 00:09
Willy Hernangomez slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez slides past the Jazz for the slam.
| 00:11
Jonas Valanciunas tips it home | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tips home the second chance bucket.
| 00:20
Josh Hart drive and score | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart drive to the rim for the score against the Jazz.
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram tough shot over Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram spins for the tough fadeaway over Utah's Rudy Gobert
| 00:16
Play of the Day: Devonte' Graham
Play of the Day: New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits game-winner against Utah Jazz on November 26, 2021
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram on second win in a row | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
| 04:14
Jonas Valanciunas on Willy Hernangomez improvement | Pelicans at Jazz
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks after Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
| 04:05
Devonte' Graham on winning shot | Pelicans at Jazz
Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks after Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
| 06:39
Willy Hernangomez on his production, Devonte' Graham | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.
| 05:06
Willie Green on winning back to back games | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Friday's win against the Utah Jazz.
| 05:50
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 15 points vs. Utah Jazz
| 01:22
| 01:22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Utah Jazz
| 01:54
| 01:54
Devonte' Graham gets water dumped on him during his interview after his game winner
| 00:02
| 00:02
Devonte' Graham drills game-winner | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights 11-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits the game-winning three-pointer against the Utah Jazz on the road.
| 00:34
Brandon Ingram saves it for a Willy Hernangomez 2 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
| 00:16
| 00:16
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin and in | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
| 00:14
| 00:14
Willy Hernangomez with the buzzer-beating 3 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
| 00:18
| 00:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the 3 off the assist by Tomas Satoransky | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
| 00:22
| 00:22
Herb Jones and Josh Hart: defensive menaces | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
| 00:16
| 00:16
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 07:12
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 04:02
Herb Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 03:58
Devonte' Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 03:40
Willie Green recaps win vs. Washington | Pelicans-Wizards Postgame
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 08:39
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 04:51
