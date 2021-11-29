Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 29, 2021

Posted: Nov 29, 2021

Pelicans TV Analyst Antonio Daniels joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the Pelicans current road trip and turtlenecks.



Audio Link

Brandon Ingram on overcoming offensive struggles | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
Nov 27, 2021  |  03:58
Willy Hernangomez on Utah's physicality, lessons learned | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
Nov 27, 2021  |  03:46
Willie Green on the loss, Jaxson Hayes in 4Q | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
Nov 27, 2021  |  03:20
Jaxson Hayes knocks down the 3 | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes knocks down the triple against the Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  00:09
Devonte' Graham floater | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham gets to his spot in the paint to sink the floater.
Nov 27, 2021  |  00:09
Willy Hernangomez slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez slides past the Jazz for the slam.
Nov 27, 2021  |  00:11
Jonas Valanciunas tips it home | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tips home the second chance bucket.
Nov 27, 2021  |  00:20
Josh Hart drive and score | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart drive to the rim for the score against the Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram tough shot over Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram spins for the tough fadeaway over Utah's Rudy Gobert
Nov 27, 2021  |  00:16
Play of the Day: Devonte' Graham
Play of the Day: New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits game-winner against Utah Jazz on November 26, 2021
Nov 27, 2021  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram on second win in a row | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  04:14
Jonas Valanciunas on Willy Hernangomez improvement | Pelicans at Jazz
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks after Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  04:05
Devonte' Graham on winning shot | Pelicans at Jazz
Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks after Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  06:39
Willy Hernangomez on his production, Devonte' Graham | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  05:06
Willie Green on winning back to back games | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Friday's win against the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  05:50
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 15 points vs. Utah Jazz
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 15 points vs. Utah Jazz
Nov 26, 2021  |  01:22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Utah Jazz
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Utah Jazz
Nov 26, 2021  |  01:54
Devonte' Graham gets water dumped on him during his interview after his game winner
Devonte' Graham gets water dumped on him during his interview after his game winner
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:02
Devonte' Graham drills game-winner | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights 11-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits the game-winning three-pointer against the Utah Jazz on the road.
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:34
Brandon Ingram saves it for a Willy Hernangomez 2 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Brandon Ingram saves it for a Willy Hernangomez 2
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:16
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin and in | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin and in
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:14
Willy Hernangomez with the buzzer-beating 3 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Willy Hernangomez with the buzzer-beating 3
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the 3 off the assist by Tomas Satoransky | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the 3 off the assist by Tomas Satoransky
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:22
Herb Jones and Josh Hart: defensive menaces | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Herb Jones and Josh Hart: defensive menaces
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:16
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  07:12
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  04:02
Herb Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:58
Devonte' Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:40
Willie Green recaps win vs. Washington | Pelicans-Wizards Postgame
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  08:39
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  04:51

