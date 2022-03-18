Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 18, 2022
Pelicans TV Analyst Antonio Daniels joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss AD playing for Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich.
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 124, Spurs 91
The Pelicans defeated the Spurs, 124-91. CJ McCollum recorded 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Pelicans, while Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 12 rebounds in the v
All Videos
| 00:01
Jaxson Hayes on locked in mentality, moving to the 4 | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Interview 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 18, 2022.
| 04:33
Willie Green on team's defense, road win in San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Interview 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 18, 2022.
| 03:29
CJ McCollum on game plan discipline, playoff push | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Interview 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 18, 2022.
| 04:45
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes adds 16 points vs. San Antonio Spurs | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes tallied 16 points in the team's road win over the San Antonio Spurs.
| 01:26
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas notched 16 and 12 vs. San Antonio Spurs | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the team's road win over the San Antonio Spurs.
| 01:40
Highlights: Naji Marshall tallies 18 points vs. San Antonio Spurs | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall tallied 18 points in the team's road win over the San Antonio Spurs.
| 01:24
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 20 points vs. San Antonio Spurs | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum led the team with 20 points in the road win against the San Antonio Spurs.
| 02:03
Jaxson Hayes on-court postgame interview | Pelicans vs. Spurs 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks with sideline reporter Jen Hale about the team's win in San Antonio against the Spurs.
| 01:37
Trey Murphy POSTER slam | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy drives for the poster slam over Spurs center Zach Collins.
| 00:20
Naji Marshall scores on the break | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall comes up with the steal and scores on the fast break.
| 00:12
CJ McCollum dances in the lane for 2 | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum puts on the moves on his drive to the rim.
| 00:17
Herbert Jones steal and score | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones picks off the pass and races down the floor for the fast-break score.
| 00:18
Herbert Jones with the finish at the rim | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the strong finish at the rim on the fast break.
| 00:00
Jaxson Hayes blocks Dejounte Murray | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes swats away a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.
| 00:14
Willy Hernangomez big block | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez swats away the shot with authority.
| 00:14
Jaxson Hayes corner three | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes knocks down the three-pointer in the corner.
| 00:16
New Orleans goes on 13-0 run in 1Q | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 13-0 run in the first quarter vs. the San Antonio Spurs on 3/18/2022
| 00:00
Devonte' Graham drills the three | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas kicks the second chance out to Devonte' Graham for the triple.
| 00:17
Jonas Valanciunas calls bank | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drives down low and finishes with the bank shot.
| 00:14
Jonas Valanciunas on upcoming schedule | Pelicans Practice Interview
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks following practice on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
| 02:07
CJ McCollum on last game, recovering from health and safety protocols | Pelicans Practice Interview
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
| 05:57
Willie Green on upcoming schedule, keeping up with the standings | Pelicans Practice Interview
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
| 04:35
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 8
Relive the post All-Star break winning streak and learn about how the Pelicans prepare for gameday. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
| 09:00
Herbert Jones on turnovers, personal growth | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 04:36
Willie Green on turnovers vs PHX, defensive inconsistency | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 04:00
Jaxson Hayes on Suns' offense, upcoming road trip | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 01:20
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns | Pelicans Stat Leader 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum scored 21 points and dished nine assists in his return against the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 02:01
Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 22 points vs. Phoenix Suns | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones led the team with 22 points in the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 15, 2022.
| 01:55
Devonte' Graham up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 3/15/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives the baseline for the up and under score and-1.
| 00:21
