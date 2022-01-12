Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 12, 2022

Posted: Jan 12, 2022

Pelicans TV analyst Antonio Daniels joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss last night's win against Minnesota and recap the first half of the regular season.



Nickeil Alexander-Walker on letting the game come to him | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker on letting the game come to him | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on letting the game come to him | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Jan 12, 2022  |  05:07
Willie Green on Jaxson Hayes, preaching trust to the team | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22
Willie Green on Jaxson Hayes, preaching trust to the team | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Jan 12, 2022  |  05:15
Jonas Valanciunas on Brandon Ingram's game-winning shot | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22
Jonas Valanciunas on Brandon Ingram's game-winning shot | Pelicans Practice 1-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Jan 12, 2022  |  02:22
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 5
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 5

An all-access behind the scenes look at the New Orleans Pelicans as the team continues to build, Herb Jones puts his full game on display, and Willy Hernangomez tries his first gumbo. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
Jan 12, 2022  |  09:09
NBA Nightly Notable: Brandon Ingram | Jan. 11 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
NBA Nightly Notable: Brandon Ingram | Jan. 11 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

Brandon Ingram scores a game-high 33 points with nine assists and four rebounds plus the go-ahead game-winning triple to seal the win over the Timberwolves.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:02
NBA Play of the Day: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
NBA Play of the Day: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

NBA Play of the Day honors go to New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and his game-winning shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:00
Assist of the Night: Jose Alvarado | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Assist of the Night: Jose Alvarado | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

The NBA's Assist of the Night honors goes to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and his behind-the-back dish in the team's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram on his game-winner, leadership | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Ingram 1/11/22
Brandon Ingram on his game-winner, leadership | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Ingram 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
Jan 11, 2022  |  08:34
Josh Hart on final play vs. MIN, Ingram's All-Star level | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 1/11/22
Josh Hart on final play vs. MIN, Ingram's All-Star level | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
Jan 11, 2022  |  07:24
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, energy in Minnesota win | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 1/11/22
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, energy in Minnesota win | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
Jan 11, 2022  |  06:29
Devonte' Graham on Brandon Ingram, NAW's playmaking | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 1/11/22
Devonte' Graham on Brandon Ingram, NAW's playmaking | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
Jan 11, 2022  |  06:07
Game Recap: Pelicans 128, Timberwolves 125
Game Recap: Pelicans 128, Timberwolves 125

Brandon Ingram knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Pelicans over the Timberwolves, 128-125, in New Orleans. Ingram finished with 33 points (6-7 3PT FG)
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 21 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 1/11/22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 21 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart scored 21 points in the team's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2022.
Jan 11, 2022  |  02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 33 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 1/11/22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 33 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 1/11/22

Brandon Ingram (33 points) Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 01/11/2022
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans-Timberwolves 1/11/22
Brandon Ingram On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans-Timberwolves 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about his game-winning shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves on-court with Bally Sports New Orleans sideline reporter Erin Summers.
Jan 11, 2022  |  01:41
Brandon Ingram drains GAME-WINNER | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Brandon Ingram drains GAME-WINNER | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drills the game-winning triple against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:51
Brandon Ingram defense to offense | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Brandon Ingram defense to offense | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram swats away the shot from Patrick Beverley and sprints down the floor to knock down the triple.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:20
Jonas Valanciunas finds Josh Hart for the easy 2 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 011122
Jonas Valanciunas finds Josh Hart for the easy 2 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 011122

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas finds Josh Hart on the cut to the rim for the easy lay-up.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:14
Jonas Valanciunas scores down low | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Jonas Valanciunas scores down low | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas takes advantage of the defensive mismatch and goes to work in the post.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:20
Jaxson Hayes reverse slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Jaxson Hayes reverse slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes runs the floor and throws down the reverse dunk.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:13
Jaxson Hayes strong drive | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Jaxson Hayes strong drive | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes collects the pocket pass from Brandon Ingram and finishes on the strong drive to the rim.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:25
Josh Hart pushes the pace | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Josh Hart pushes the pace | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart goes on the attack for the fast break finish.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:22
Jose Alvarado behind-the-back for Garrett Temple slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Jose Alvarado behind-the-back for Garrett Temple slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks up the loose ball and dishes behind-the-back to Garrett Temple for the fast break slam.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:20
Brandon Ingram give-and-go and-1 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Brandon Ingram give-and-go and-1 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and center Jonas Valanciunas connect on the give-and-go score down the lane.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:20
Herbert Jones drains triple after Brandon Ingram steal | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22
Herbert Jones drains triple after Brandon Ingram steal | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights 1/11/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram steals the pass and feeds Josh Hart on the break who finds Herbert Jones for the corner triple.
Jan 11, 2022  |  00:18
Garrett Temple on player development, Timberwolves | Pelicans Shootaround 1-11-22
Garrett Temple on player development, Timberwolves | Pelicans Shootaround 1-11-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks with the media on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Jan 11, 2022  |  05:07
Willie Green on status of Satoransky, Josh Hart | Pelicans Practice 1-10-22
Willie Green on status of Satoransky, Josh Hart | Pelicans Practice 1-10-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's post-practice interview from Monday, January 10, 2022.
Jan 10, 2022  |  02:44
Tomas Satoransky on health status, conditioning | Pelicans Practice 1-10-22
Tomas Satoransky on health status, conditioning | Pelicans Practice 1-10-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský post-practice interview from Monday, January 10, 2022.
Jan 10, 2022  |  04:29
Gary Clark talks two-way contract | Pelicans Practice 1-10-22
Gary Clark talks two-way contract | Pelicans Practice 1-10-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Gary Clark post-practice interview from Monday, January 10, 2022.
Jan 10, 2022  |  05:21
24 Seconds with Nickeil Alexander-Walker presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
24 Seconds with Nickeil Alexander-Walker presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker goes against the clock in our latest Tissot Player Spotlight. Learn about his last vacation, his fashion comeback choice, and more.
Jan 10, 2022  |  00:35

