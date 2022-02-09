Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 9, 2022
Pelicans TV Analyst Antonio Daniels joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to breakdown yesterday's trade between the Peilcans and the Trail Blazers.
Willie Green on bench spark in win, bittersweet trade | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on February 8, 2022.
Brandon Ingram on Josh Hart, Nickeil, team's positivity | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on February 8, 2022.
Naji Marshall on his rhythm, sideline chats w/ Nickeil | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on February 8, 2022.
Jaxson Hayes on team's culture, playing w/ CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on February 8, 2022.
Game Recap: Pelicans 110, Rockets 97
The Pelicans defeated the Rockets, 110-97. Brandon Ingram recorded 26 points and three blocks for the Pelicans in the victory, while Kevin Porter Jr. (27 points, five assists) and Jalen Green (12 poin
That's Family: Brandon Ingram on Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, joining CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about Tuesday's trade, his bond with Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and joining forces with CJ McCollum following the team's win over Houston.
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads team with 26 points vs. Houston Rockets 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 26 points in the team's win over the Houston Rockets.
Naji Marshall triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall knocks down the triple on the pass from Devonte' Graham.
Trey Murphy alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III throws down the alley-oop slam on the fast break.
Brandon Ingram pump fake and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pump fakes at the top of the key and sinks the bucket and-1.
Jonas Valanciunas flips it home | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas turns in the paint and knocks down the floater.
Naji Marshall feeds Jaxson Hayes on alley-oop | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall finds Jaxson Hayes at the rim for the alley-oop slam.
Jose Alvarado accelerates and drives | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado picks up the speed and drive to the rim for the finish.
Brandon Ingram throwdown | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives hard to the rim for the big throwdown.
Garrett Temple talks CJ McCollum trade | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 2-8-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple shootaround interview from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Houston Rockets.
Devonte' Graham on CJ McCollum trade, homestand | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 2-8-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham shootaround interview from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Houston Rockets.
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans team react to Western Conference Player of the Week honor
Catch New Orleans Pelicans team reactions as Brandon Ingram was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for 1/31-2/6 following practice on February 7, 2022.
Josh Hart on Jaxson Hayes, team chemistry | Pelicans Practice 2-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks to the media following practice on Monday. February 7, 2022.
Highlights: Brandon Ingram's Top Plays of the Week | January 31 - February 6, 2022
Check out the best highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram who was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram's leadership | Pelicans Practice 2-7-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Monday. February 7, 2022.
Herbert Jones meets students from Einstein Charter School | Chevron Math Hoops
Einstein Charter School had the opportunity to play a little math hoops and hold a Q&A with Pelicans forward Herbert Jones.
Brandon Ingram interview crashed by teammates after win | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame media availability after the Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022. B.I. talks about dropping 33 points on the Rockets while his interview was crashed by his teammates (Jose Alvarado).
Jaxson Hayes on back-to-back 20pt games | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame media availability after the Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
Willie Green on win vs. Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame media availability after the Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (21 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes highlights vs the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets game highlights (2/6/2022).
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (18 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (33 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022. Ingram dropped 33 points on the Rockets in the win.
Jonas Valanciunas overpowers Christian Wood on the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas shows off his post game on the strong and-1 vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Jaxson Hayes goes coast-to-coast & gets the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes shows his athleticism with this coast-to-coast and-1 vs the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
