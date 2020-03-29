Antonio Daniels to join Pelicans Playback prior to re-airing of Pelicans vs Spurs on FOX Sports New Orleans

March 29, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – Last week, the New Orleans Pelicans introduced “Pelicans Playback”, a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.

Hosted by sideline reporter Jennifer Hale, tonight’s “Pelicans Playback” will preview the re-air of Zion Williamson’s NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs from January 22. Hale will be joined by Pelicans color analyst Antonio Daniels in the fifth episode airing tonight at 3:30 p.m. CT. “Pelicans Playback” will include Power Plays presented by Entergy, featuring key plays and analysis from each game, in addition to a Twitter Q&A with fans.

During tonight’s broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT, Daniels will take over the Pelicans’ official Twitter handle, @PelicansNBA, to analyze the game and interact with fans.

For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.