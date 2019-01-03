Anthony Davis fourth in Western Conference frontcourt voting

As the NBA’s second-leading scorer, second-leading shot-blocker and fourth-leading rebounder, a sixth consecutive All-Star appearance for Anthony Davis seems like an even bigger lock than him deciding not to shave his eyebrow. For Davis to be named as a starter in the Feb. 17 game in Charlotte, however, it will require a combination of voting from fans (50 percent), media (25 percent) and fellow players (25 percent).

The first returns on the largest piece of that pie came in Thursday, with the NBA announcing the top vote-getters by conference and position. In the initial balloting, Davis is fourth among Western Conference frontcourt players, garnering 605,417 votes. The top three in fan voting are LeBron James (1.1 million), Luka Doncic (679,839) and Kevin Durant (605,417, roughly 25,000 ahead of Davis).

Davis earned the 2017 NBA All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player award on his home floor in New Orleans, while setting the all-time record for scoring in the midseason showcase by pouring in 52 points. Speaking of records, on Wednesday Davis shattered the Pelicans single-game franchise mark with 26 rebounds at Brooklyn.