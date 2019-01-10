Anthony Davis fifth in Western Conference front-court voting

As the NBA reaches the halfway point, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis remains the NBA’s second-leading scorer, second-leading shot-blocker and fourth-leading rebounder. Over the last four games Davis is averaging 32 points, 18 rebounds, and shooting 58 percent. For Davis to be named as a starter in the Feb. 17All-Star Game in Charlotte, it will require a combination of voting from fans (50 percent), media (25 percent) and fellow players (25 percent).

In the second fan returns, Davis ranks fifth in Western Conference front-court voting. Paul George (Oklahoma City) who was 24,362 votes behind Davis in the first return, has now surpassed Davis and the Warriors' Kevin Durant in voting, taking the third spot in Western Conference front-court voting. The top two places have remained the same with Lakers forward LeBron James (2,779,812) leading followed by Dallas forward Luka Doncic (2,220,007) but the two are now followed by George (1,859,216) and Durant (1,717,968) roughly 153,621 votes ahead of Davis.

Davis earned the 2017 NBA All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player award on his home floor in New Orleans, while setting the all-time record for scoring in the midseason showcase by pouring in 52 points. Speaking of records, on Jan. 2, Davis shattered the Pelicans single-game franchise mark with 26 rebounds at Brooklyn.

For a complete list of the 2019 NBA All-Star Voting Second Fan Returns, visit here.

Western Conference front court

1. LeBron James (LAL) 2,779,812

2. Luka Dončić (DAL) 2,220,077

3. Paul George (OKC) 1,859,216

4. Kevin Durant (GSW) 1,717,968

5. Anthony Davis (NOP) 1,564,347

6. Steven Adams (OKC) 1,034,014

7. Nikola Jokić (DEN) 740,918

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 584,842

9. Draymond Green (GSW) 411,131

10. DeMarcus Cousins (GSW) 276,849