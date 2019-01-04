Angel Gray on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: January 4 2019

Today's episode of the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez as they welcome on Fox Sports Ohio sideline reporter, Angel Gray, to discuss her background as a sports reporter, and Saturday's match up between the Pelicans and Cavaliers.



19:28 - Beginning of interview with Angel Gray

25:10 - Cavaliers injuries throughout the 2018-2019 season

27:35 - Cavaliers coming off a back-to-back compared to the Pelicans three days of rest

29:04 - Collin Sexton vs. Jrue Holiday