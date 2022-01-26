Andy Demetra on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 26, 2022
Georgia Tech play-by-play announcer Andy Demetra joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss Jose Alvarado's journey from Georgia Tech to the New Orleans Pelicans.
24 Seconds with Kira Lewis Jr. presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
Sit down with Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. to find out whether he's a night owl or an early bird, what he can't leave his house without, and what fashion trend he hopes come back into style in this week's 24 Seconds presented by Tissot.
| 00:30
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-2022
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
| 03:05
Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks team in tough loss | Pelicans-76ers Postgame 1-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 25, 2022.
| 07:30
Willy Hernangomez on big night in loss to Philadelphia | Pelicans-76ers Postgame 1-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 25, 2022.
| 06:50
Willie Green on tough loss to Philadelphia | Pelicans-76ers Postgame 1-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 25, 2022.
| 04:10
Willy Hernangomez Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-2022
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez highlights vs the Philadelphia 76ers as he scores 29 points (1/25/2022).
| 01:58
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker highlights vs the Philadelphia 76ers as he drops 31 points in the tough loss (1/25/2022).
| 02:03
Jaxson Hayes goes back-to-back in the fourth | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes dependable down low with a pair of buckets in the fourth quarter vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
| 00:25
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 3rd quarter highlights (1/25/2022).
| 01:43
Herb Jones lengthy rejection | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with great body control on the block vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
| 00:15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the brakes on the turn-around | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the nice hesitation and turn-around jumper finish vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
| 00:16
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 2nd quarter highlights (1/25/2022).
| 01:59
Jose Alvarado jump ball vs. Joel Embiid leads to Hernangomez And-1 | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with the jump ball against Joel Embiid leads to a Herb Jones steal and Willy Herrnangomez and-1 bucket vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
| 00:28
Willy Hernangomez denies Joel Embiid | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernanagomez with the big rejection on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
| 00:12
| 00:00
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 1-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans at the Philadelphia 76ers 1st quarter highlights (1/25/2022).
| 01:58
Huge block from Herb Jones leads to Nickeil Alexander-Walker triple | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the big block leads to a wide-open three pointer from guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
| 00:27
Sneaky steal from Jose Alvarado leads to a Hernangomez roll-in | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with the sneaky steal from behind eventually finding center Willy Hernangomez for the roll-in vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/2022).
| 00:23
Willie Green on Devonte' Graham, offensive attack | Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Interview 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Indiana Pacers on January 24, 2022.
| 05:40
Devonte' Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker on win | Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Interview 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans guards Devonte' Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker address the media following the Pelicans' game against the Indiana Pacers on January 24, 2022.
| 07:20
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 22 points vs. Indiana Pacers 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart racked up 22 points and 10 rebounds in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers on January 24, 2022.
| 01:45
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas adds 16 points vs. Indiana Pacers 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers on January 24, 2022.
| 02:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham tallies 25 points vs. Indiana Pacers 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham scored 25 points in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers on January 24, 2022.
| 02:02
Chewbacca mans camera at Pelicans Star Wars Night | Pelicans-Pacers 1/24/22
Chewbacca expanded his Wookie skills and manned a camera during Pelicans Star Wars Night at the Smoothie King Center on January 24, 2022.
| 00:15
Jose Alvarado slips screen and scores | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado slips the screen and finishes on his strong side for the bucket and-1.
| 00:24
Herbert Jones big block | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones blocks the baseline shot against the Pacers.
| 00:15
Josh Hart drive down the lane | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart turns the corner and makes a run to the rim for the lay-up.
| 00:25
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drive and finish | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker puts it on the floor and finishes on the strong drive.
| 00:20
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones feeds Jaxson Hayes for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:13
Devonte' Graham pivots in the paint | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights 1/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham pivots around the Pacers defense for the score.
| 00:21
