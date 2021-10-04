Andrew Lopez on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 4, 2021
ESPN's Andrew Lopez joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss training camp and the Pelicans preseason opener tonight against Minnesota.
Willie Green | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks about the team's turnovers in their preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.
| 04:53
Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about Trey Murphy III, his Year 3 growth, and Willie Green's leadership following the team's preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.
| 04:10
Trey Murphy III | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about his first NBA preseason game following the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.
| 02:19
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads New Orleans with 22 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the team with 22 points against the Timberwolves in preseason play.
| 02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 21 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III racked up the points in the second half, finishing with 21 against the Timberwolves in preseason play.
| 01:12
Trey Murphy III with a 12-point spurt in the 4th Quarter | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III heats up from deep in the fourth quarter for 12 points.
| 00:41
Brandon Ingram dunk in the lane | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy feeds a wide open Brandon Ingram under the rim for the dunk.
| 00:10
Triple for Trey Murphy III | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drain the the triple in transition.
| 00:09
Jaxson Hayes putback slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes flies above the rim for the putback slam.
| 00:17
Nickeil Alexander-Walker banks off the glass | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker connects on the high bank shot and-1.
| 00:23
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall picks the pass and races the floor for the fast break slam.
| 00:10
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/3/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on October 3, 2021.
| 02:48
Tomas Satoransky Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/3/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following practice on October 3, 2021.
| 05:08
Garrett Temple Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/3/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following practice on October 3, 2021.
| 01:35
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/02/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
| 05:21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Post Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/2/21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
| 03:24
Jaxson Hayes Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/2/21
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks to the media following Practice on October 2, 2021.
| 02:30
Naji Marshall Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Training Camp 10/2/2021
Pelicans guard Naji Marshall speaks to the media following practice on October 2, 2021.
| 02:15
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 9/30/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
| 05:54
Trey Murphy Post-Practice Interview | 9/30/21
Pelicans guard Trey Murphy speaks to the media following practice on September 30, 2021 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
| 02:40
Herbert Jones Post-Practice Interview | 9/30/21
Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
| 01:37
Behind the Scenes at Pelicans Media Day 2021
Go behind the scenes at New Orleans Pelicans Media Day as the team has a little fun before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.
| 02:59
Head Coach Willie Green Post-Practice Interview 9/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on September 29, 2021.
| 05:04
Jonas Valanciunas Post-Practice Interview | 9/29/21
Pelicans Center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following the team's practice on September 29, 2021.
| 02:48
Josh Hart Post-Practice Interview | 9/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks to the media following practice on September 29, 2021.
| 02:05
David Griffin on Zion Williamson, state of roster | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin talks about Zion Williamson and the state of the roster during 2021 Media Day interviews.
| 26:30
Zylan Cheatham on Willie Green, returning to New Orleans | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zylan Cheatham speaks on head coach Willie Green and returning to New Orleans for another Training Camp during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 03:29
Trey Murphy on Summer League, his Welcome to the NBA moment | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy speaks on his Summer League experience and his 'Welcome to the NBA' moment during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:25
Herbert Jones on his nickname, rookie NBA season | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks about his nickname, Nashville workouts with the team and his first NBA season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:49
Didi Louzada on his Summer League experience, upcoming NBA season | Pelicans Media Day 2021 Interviews
New Orleans Pelicans guard Didi Louzada speaks on his Summer League experience and his first full NBA season during Pelicans Media Day 2021.
| 02:29
