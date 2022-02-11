Andrew Lopez on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 11, 2022
ESPN's Andrew Lopez joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to recap the NBA trade deadline and discuss CJ McCollum's debut against Miami. .
Willy Hernangomez on Jaxson Hayes, CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice 2-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks to the media following practice on 2-11-22.
| 05:07
Willie Green on limiting turnovers, generating good looks | Pelicans Practice 2-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on 2-11-22.
| 04:56
CJ McCollum on his Pelicans debut | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
| 08:34
Brandon Ingram on playing with CJ McCollum | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
| 04:43
Jose Alvarado on tough loss to Miami | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
| 03:41
Willie Green on team learning how to play with new teammates | Pelicans Postgame 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following the loss to the Miami Heat on 2-10-22.
| 03:32
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat
| 01:52
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 17 points vs. Miami Heat
| 01:20
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. Miami Heat
| 01:44
Devonte Graham hits a 3 off the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans vs Heat 2-10-22
| 00:09
Jaxson Hayes slams it home off of the Jose Alvarado assist | Pelicans vs Heat 2-10-22
| 00:11
CJ McCollum with the layup | Pelicans vs Heat 2-10-22
| 00:24
Herbert Jones gets a steal and slams it home | Pelicans vs Heat 2-10-22
| 00:09
Garrett Temple hits a 3 off the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans vs Heat 2-10-22
| 00:16
Herbert Jones and-one off the assist by Devonte Graham | Pelicans vs Heat 2-10-22
| 00:17
David Griffin on McCollum trade, Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs Heat Pregame 2-10-22
Executive VP of Basketball operations David Griffin speaks on the McCollum trade and offers an update on Zion Williamson.
| 20:24
CJ McCollum scores his first basket as a Pelican | Pelicans vs Heat 2-10-22
| 00:09
Tony Snell on Brandon Ingram, coming to New Orleans | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell speaks following shootaround on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
| 01:17
CJ McCollum on coming to New Orleans | Pelicans Shootaround 2-10-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following shootaround on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
| 05:10
Willie Green on bench spark in win, bittersweet trade | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on February 8, 2022.
| 08:49
Brandon Ingram on Josh Hart, Nickeil, team's positivity | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on February 8, 2022.
| 06:14
Naji Marshall on his rhythm, sideline chats w/ Nickeil | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on February 8, 2022.
| 03:19
Jaxson Hayes on team's culture, playing w/ CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on February 8, 2022.
| 02:10
Game Recap: Pelicans 110, Rockets 97
The Pelicans defeated the Rockets, 110-97. Brandon Ingram recorded 26 points and three blocks for the Pelicans in the victory, while Kevin Porter Jr. (27 points, five assists) and Jalen Green (12 poin
| 00:00
That's Family: Brandon Ingram on Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, joining CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about Tuesday's trade, his bond with Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and joining forces with CJ McCollum following the team's win over Houston.
| 01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads team with 26 points vs. Houston Rockets 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 26 points in the team's win over the Houston Rockets.
| 01:59
Naji Marshall triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall knocks down the triple on the pass from Devonte' Graham.
| 00:18
Trey Murphy alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III throws down the alley-oop slam on the fast break.
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram pump fake and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pump fakes at the top of the key and sinks the bucket and-1.
| 00:20
Jonas Valanciunas flips it home | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 2/8/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas turns in the paint and knocks down the floater.
| 00:13
