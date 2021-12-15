Andrew Lopez on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 15, 2021
ESPN's Andrew Lopez joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the state of the team through 29 games.
Audio Link
Game Recap: Pelicans 113, Thunder 110
After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied the game with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Devonte Graham knocked down a shot from three quarters court as time expired to lift the Pelicans over the Thunder
| 00:01
Jonas Valanciunas on Devonte' Graham's game winner, second half defense | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
| 04:43
Brandon Ingram on win vs. OKC, his 34-point game | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
| 06:00
Devonte' Graham on his game winning buzzer beater | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
| 07:36
Willie Green on game-winner vs. OKC, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Thunder postgame interview 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
| 06:51
Play of the Day: Devonte Graham
Play of the Day: New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham banks in the game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
| 00:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 34 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 34 points in the team's road win vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on 12/15/2021
| 00:02
Devonte' Graham BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham knocks down the buzzer-beating shot from distance for the win over the Thunder.
| 00:47
Brandon Ingram, Devonte' Graham on-court postgame interview | Pelicans win vs. Thunder 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and guard Devonte' Graham talk about the buzzer beating shot for the road win in Oklahoma City.
| 01:53
Brandon Ingram clutch jumper | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram rises up and sinks the clutch mid-range jumper late in the fourth quarter.
| 00:28
Brandon Ingram steal and slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up with the steal and fast break slam.
| 00:15
Herbert Jones block from behind | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones chases down the play and swats away the shot from behind.
| 00:18
Jonas Valanciunas hits the triple | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas hits the clutch triple to extend the Pelicans lead in the fourth quarter.
| 00:18
Jonas Valanciunas protects the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tracks the play and swats away the lay-up attempt from Thunder guard Josh Giddey.
| 00:12
Devonte' Graham drills the 3 | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham pulls up for the triple and knocks it down.
| 00:25
Herbert Jones beats the pack | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart throws the deep pass to Herbert Jones down the court for the lay-up.
| 00:21
Brandon Ingram strong slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes off for the big slam.
| 00:18
Courtside Interview with Pelicans governor Gayle Benson | Pelicans-Thunder 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans sideline reporter Jen Hale catches up with team governor Gayle Benson at the team's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 01:35
Garrett Temple steal and slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple pokes away the pass and pushes it down the floor for the dunk.
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram drives to the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and drives to the rim for the finish.
| 00:18
Josh Hart fast break slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/15/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speeds past the defense for the fast break dunk.
| 00:12
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on Brandon Ingram, Shai matchup | Pelicans Practice 12-14-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker's speaks with the media about the play of Brandon Ingram and matching up against his cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder following the team's practice on December 14, 2021.
| 05:37
Willie Green on cleaning up mistakes, roster moves | Pelicans Practice 12-14-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media about cleaning up the mistakes from their loss to the Spurs ahead of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder following the team's practice on December 14, 2021.
| 04:29
24 Seconds with Jonas Valančiūnas presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas goes against the clock in this week's Tissot Player Spotlight. Learn about his off the hook hobby, the last time he visited his home country and who he thinks has the best style on the team.
| 00:30
Brandon Ingram on bouncing back | Pelicans at Spurs 12-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Sunday night's loss against the San Antonio Spurs.
| 02:14
Devonte' Graham on staying level-headed | Pelicans at Spurs 12-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks following Sunday night's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
| 02:26
Willie Green on the 4th quarter | Pelicans at Spurs 12-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Sunday night's loss against the San Antonio Spurs.
| 04:17
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 27 points vs. San Antonio Spurs
| 01:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 17 points vs. San Antonio Spurs
| 01:38
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 15 points vs. San Antonio Spurs
| 01:21
