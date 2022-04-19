Allie LaForce on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 19, 2022
TNT Reporter Allie LaForce joins Daniel Sallerson to recap game 1 and preview game 2 between the Pelicans and the Suns.
Herb Jones & Jaxson Hayes Joint Interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 2
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones and center Jaxson Hayes shootaround interviews ahead of the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the 1st Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
| 03:32
Willie Green on Game 1 film, playoff intensity | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's practice ahead of Game 2 of their NBA Playoff first round series vs. the Phoenix Suns.
| 04:16
Trey Murphy III on playoff debut, execution | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks with the media following the team's practice ahead of Game 2 of their NBA Playoff first round series vs. the Phoenix Suns.
| 02:53
Jose Alvarado on competing vs. Chris Paul | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks with the media following the team's practice ahead of Game 2 of their NBA Playoff first round series vs. the Phoenix Suns.
| 02:27
ACME Reading Timeout with Pelicans Herbert Jones | 2021-22 NBA Season
The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with ACME Truck Line, Inc. to help local students learn more about the importance of reading. Forward Herbert Jones made a virtual visit to host a Q&A with the students at a recent Reading Time Out event.
| 01:35
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1
Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following game 1 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/17/2022).
| 07:02
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1
Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview following game 1 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/17/2022).
| 03:05
Larry Nance Jr. Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1
Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview following game 1 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/17/2022).
| 06:33
Willie Green on Game 1 Loss | Pelicans-Suns Postgame | 2022 NBA Playoffs Rd. 1 Game 1
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following game 1 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/17/2022).
| 04:29
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Suns Playoffs Game 1
Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following game 1 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/17/2022).
| 02:29
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
| 01:57
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
| 01:46
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
| 01:59
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 02:59
Jonas Valanciunas with the strong and-1 late | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas converts the and-1 off the strong paint bucket vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:25
Larry Nance Jr. clutch buckets in the fourth | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. comes up big in the 4th quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:18
CJ McCollum gets to his spots | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets to his spots and knocks down the jumpers vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:20
Larry Nance Jr. beats the buzzer on the steal | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. steals back the half court pass and beats the 3rd quarter buzzer vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:30
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Phoenix | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
| 00:00
Naji Marshall back to back buckets | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall with a pair of nice buckets as the Pelicans make a run vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:18
CJ McCollum baseline fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum with the nice footwork on the baseline fadeaway vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:29
Brandon Ingram backdoor dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the backdoor cut and dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:20
Jaxson Hayes finishes through contact | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes fights through the Chris Paul contact on the and-1 bucket vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:22
Jonas Valanciunas slashes through the paint | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas finishes in the paint off the nice cut vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:14
Brandon Ingram turnaround splash | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drains the mid-range fadeaway vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 1 of their 2022 NBA Playoff series.
| 00:22
Jonas Valanciunas throws down the miss | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/17/22
| 00:00
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs
Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in game one of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 8 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and TNT.
| 00:44
Brandon Ingram on playing on big stage, overcoming adversity | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks with the media following the team's practice ahead of Game 1 of their NBA Playoff first round series vs. the Phoenix Suns.
| 04:11
Willie Green on game plan vs. Suns | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's practice ahead of Game 1 of their NBA Playoff first round series vs. the Phoenix Suns.
| 02:49
CJ McCollum on playoff berth, underdog role vs. Suns | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks with the media following the team's practice ahead of Game 1 of their NBA Playoff first round series vs. the Phoenix Suns.
| 02:36
