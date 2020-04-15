Pelicans guard Josh Hart joins #NBATogether live Twitter Q&A on Wednesday, April 15th.

Do you have questions for Josh Hart of the @PelicansNBA?



Send your questions for @joshhart now before he answers them at 4pm/et. Submit using #NBATogether — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2020

Q: What have been some of the coolest moments competing against other former Villanova players in the NBA?#NBATogether #OnceAWildcatAlwaysAWildcat

- @NovaMBB



A: @joshhart pic.twitter.com/1B59lsV1wo — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2020