All of Joel Meyers' Live Tweets from the Pelicans Twitter account during Pelicans-Jazz re-broadcast
Pelicans play-by-play annnouncer Joel Meyers live tweeted from the Pelicans Twitter account during the Pelicans vs Jazz re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.
Getting ready for @PelicansNBA and I’ll be with you for an incredible finish @JoelMeyersNBA— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 27, 2020
God I miss the abuse— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 27, 2020
Never misses an opening, good to know some us are still in game shape— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 27, 2020
Reminded of the depth on this squad facing a really good team without @Jrue_Holiday11— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 27, 2020
That was a serious 1st half, like the way our guys celebrate each others success, really good group @PelicansNBA @JoelMeyersNBA— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 27, 2020
I wonder if the refs are going to be in the middle things at the end of this.— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 27, 2020
How about the block by @hayes_jaxson I want to see that a few more times— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 27, 2020
@FWJackson15 @NickeilAW @hayes_jaxson played a huge part in the win, just the beginning— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 27, 2020
@joshhart is turning in to one of the best rebounding guards in the @NBA— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 28, 2020
Pelicans won but in OT— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 28, 2020
Really good to see @B_Ingram13 want it at the end of games, should have been the game winner— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 28, 2020
For the 2nd time, that game wore me out. What a win for the @PelicansNBA A total team effort with bench scoring 47-22 Pels. That was fun, thanks to all of you & stay healthy. @JoelMeyersNBA— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 28, 2020
Thank you @PelicansNBA and @FOXSportsNOLA for providing another fun quarantine night in watching a great Pelicans victory on the season.— Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) March 28, 2020
Also, @JenHale504 and @JoelMeyersNBA deserve a shout-out for hosting a good #PelicansPlayback before the game!
Pelicans Playback with Joel Meyers and Jen Hale - 3/27/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tonight's episode features Joel Meyers ahead of tonight's re-broadcast of Pelicans vs. Jazz on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Pelicans Playback 2020
Pelicans Playback: Swin Cash judges Dance Cam
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash serves as our guest judge for our virtual Krispy Krunchy Chicken Dance Cam on Pelicans Playback.
Pelicans Playback with Swin Cash and Jen Hale - 3/24/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 3, catch our live interview with Pelicans VP of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash.
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 3/22/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 2, catch our live interview with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 3/21/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
