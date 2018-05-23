All-Defense selections Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday spearheaded dramatic in-season improvement by New Orleans

As opposed to the dozens (hundreds?) of readily-available statistics that measure offensive performance, basketball still has a long way to go to effectively gauge the individual impact a player makes at the defensive end of the floor. Sure, there are blocked shots – Anthony Davis again led the league in that category, with 2.57 rejections per game. Yes, there are steals – Davis ranked 15th in the NBA, one spot ahead of teammate Jrue Holiday. In general, though, the most significant defensive achievement a player can reach remains All-Defensive recognition, determined each spring by an end-of-regular season vote.

Davis and Holiday both earned first-team status Wednesday, a fitting reward for their impact on making New Orleans one of the NBA’s most improved defenses in the second half of the 2017-18 regular season. The Pelicans ranked 19th in the league in defensive efficiency prior to the All-Star break, but zoomed all the way up to fifth from mid-February through the end of the regular season (103.0 points allowed per 100 possessions, via NBA.com). Partly as a result of that drastic improvement, New Orleans went from 31-26 in mid-February to 17-8 in 25 post-break games, earning the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference after a playoff berth had not been a certainty.

On the larger stage of the postseason, Holiday drew major attention nationally for his work against Portland’s guard duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. It wasn’t necessarily illustrated in stats (Holiday had a total of five steals and two blocks in the Portland series), but he came up with one of the most memorable defensive plays of the series, a rejection of Pat Connaughton’s layup in the final seconds of Game 1. Meanwhile, Davis blocked a total of 11 shots in the sweep over the Trail Blazers.

Davis previously had been chosen for the All-Defensive second team twice (2015, 2017); he’s a three-time NBA blocks champion (2014, 2015, 2018).