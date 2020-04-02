All of the New Orleans Pelicans Live Tweets during Pelicans-Trail Blazers re-broadcast
The Pelicans Twitter account live tweeted during the Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.
GO STRONG— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 2, 2020
A Holiday steal and a Williamson slam get things going for the Pelicans in our win over the Trail Blazers, now re-airing on @FOXSportsNOLA pic.twitter.com/6uthlLdpmx
Zion pointing up in the air... never good for the defense— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 2, 2020
A tough first half, but you're going to want to catch this 3rd quarter on @FOXSportsNOLA pic.twitter.com/YAGBqM2tdh
HUSTLIN' HUSTLIN' @JoshHart— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 2, 2020
The Pels' massive third-quarter run against Portland starts now on @FOXSportsNOLA ‼️ pic.twitter.com/bB1LTWaUms
Jrue spins through AND 1— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 2, 2020
Catch the rebroadcast of our win over the Trail Blazers now on @FOXSportsNOLA pic.twitter.com/ifeA35uv9T
Keep in mind Brandon Ingram did not play in this game. Josh Hart stepped up in his absence. https://t.co/Tk0yOcbpTi— Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) April 2, 2020
Lonzo is HANGIN' from the rim right now on @FOXSportsNOLA— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 2, 2020
Rebroadcast vs. Portland continues pic.twitter.com/sybazwjiug
Come for the @Zionwilliamson juke, stay for the @JoshHart alley-oop— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 2, 2020
Pelicans are full speed ahead on @FOXSportsNOLA pic.twitter.com/rkMHEQh5bl
Come for the @Zionwilliamson juke, stay for the @JoshHart alley-oop— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 2, 2020
Pelicans are full speed ahead on @FOXSportsNOLA pic.twitter.com/rkMHEQh5bl
This has to be one of the biggest "fan favorite" plays of the entire season. #Pelicans looked like they had about nine guys on the court, making hustle plays and being faster to the ball over and over during this sequence https://t.co/cPyW5Hphrr— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) April 2, 2020
Pelicans Playback with Daniel Sallerson and Jen Hale - 4/1/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 7, catch our live interview with New Orleans Pelicans radio broadcasting manager/studio host Daniel Sallerson.
All Videos
Pelicans Playback with Daniel Sallerson and Jen Hale - 4/1/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 7, catch our live interview with New Orleans Pelicans radio broadcasting manager/studio host Daniel Sallerson.
| 21:29
Pelicans Playback with Todd Graffagnini and Jen Hale - 3/31/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 6, catch our live interview with the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans Todd Graffagnini.
| 28:13
Todd Graffagnini calls Pelicans fans stay-at-home basketball highlights
No basketball. No problem. Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini calls the action on highlights from our youngest fans.
| 00:33
Pelicans Playback with Antonio Daniels and Jen Hale - 3/29/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 5, catch our live interview with Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels.
| 23:45
We miss you Pelicans fans
We miss you New Orleans Pelicans fans and can't wait until we see you again in the Smoothie King Center.
| 01:04
Pelicans Playback with Joel Meyers and Jen Hale - 3/27/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tonight's episode features Joel Meyers ahead of tonight's re-broadcast of Pelicans vs. Jazz on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 27:06
Pelicans Spotlight presented by Panini: Zion Williamson
We're shining the spotlight on Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. Get to know #1 courtesy of Panini.
| 01:13
Pelicans Spotlight presented by Panini: Lonzo Ball
We're shining the spotlight on Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. Get to know #2 courtesy of Panini.
| 01:11
New Pelicans Crescent City Connection: Lonzo Ball to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson talk about their on-court connection on lob after lob after lob.
| 00:45
Pelicans Playback: Swin Cash judges Dance Cam
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash serves as our guest judge for our virtual Krispy Krunchy Chicken Dance Cam on Pelicans Playback.
| 01:38
Pelicans Playback with Swin Cash and Jen Hale - 3/24/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 3, catch our live interview with Pelicans VP of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash.
| 21:17
Brandon Ingram thrives with Pelicans
Forward Brandon Ingram is having a breakout year in his fourth NBA season. Hear what motivates the Pelicans star ranging from his high expectations on the court to the support from New Orleans fan base.
| 01:32
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 3/22/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 2, catch our live interview with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.
| 24:26
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 3/21/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 25:45
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam: March 2020
Missing the game we all love - can’t wait to be back in front of our fans making more highlights!
| 00:31
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-11-20
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following shootaround today in Sacramento.
| 01:58
Pelicans Shootaround: Zion Williamson 3-11-20
Zion Williamson speaks on the changes the league is making due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
| 01:00
Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram improve shooting with extra work with Pelicans Coach Fred Vinson
Go behind the scenes at Pelicans practice with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram as Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson works with both players to consistently improve their shooting mechanics.
| 05:31
Pelicans Practice: Lonzo Ball 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 02:39
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 02:36
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 03:32
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Game 64 - March 8, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 02:07
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-8-2020
Jrue Holiday talks about his 37-point performance and what the Pelicans did differently in the final minutes to get the win.
| 02:02
Nightly Notable: Jrue Holiday | March 8
Jrue Holiday scores 37 points on 13-20 shooting with 3 triples, 9 rebounds, 8 assists with a steal and balock versus Minnesota.
| 00:02
60-Second Recap: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 120-107 victory over the Minnesota TImberwolves.
| 00:01
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 120, Timberwolves 107
Jrue Holiday erupts for 37 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists as New Orleans gets a victory against Minnesota, 120-107.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interviews: Alvin Gentry 3-8-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8, 2020.
| 02:25
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Jrue Holiday at Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday speaks about the team's performance with Jen Hale following the win in Minnesota.
| 01:44
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson windmill slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hammers home the windmill dunk.
| 00:20
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Derrick Favors drive and-1
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors cuts down the lane and finishes on the dime from Lonzo Ball.
| 00:12
NEXT UP: