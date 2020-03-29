NBAE/Getty Images
All of Antonio Daniels' Live Tweets from the Pelicans Twitter account during Pelicans-Spurs re-broadcast
Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels live tweeted from the Pelicans Twitter account during the Pelicans vs Spurs re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.
Watching the re-airing of @Zionwilliamson debut vs Spurs getting butterflies all over again. ~@adaniels33 #ZionEraBegins— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020
One of the most impressive things about that 19yr old rookie was how he allowed the game to come to him. He was concerned with meshing with his teammates, which isn’t easy in the midst of all that emotion. @adaniels33— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020
JJ Redicks ability to draw fouls while attempting 3pt shots is a very underrated skill of his. @adaniels33— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020
Lonzos jumpshot improvement isn’t accidental. He has put in an incredible amount of time, work and effort with coach Fred Vinson to get his mechanics and confidence to this point. Ppl don’t see the journey that is Zos tireless work ethic. @adaniels33— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020
Remember when Zion had 5pts heading into the 4th Qtr vs Spurs....then fire happened? I remember-@adaniels33— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020
The effort that @joshhart plays with is contagious. He makes game changing energy plays. @adaniels33— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020
The future of this young Pels team is SO incredibly bright. Youth, talent, leadership along with hard workers and future assets. That’s @dg_riff for ya!— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020
My prayers go out to all the Drs, nurses and medical staff during this difficult time. Please stay safe. Thank you all for the Pels interaction @adaniels33— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020
Pelicans Playback with Antonio Daniels and Jen Hale - 3/29/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 5, catch our live interview with Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels.
All Videos
Pelicans Playback with Antonio Daniels and Jen Hale - 3/29/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 5, catch our live interview with Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels.
| 23:45
We miss you Pelicans fans
We miss you New Orleans Pelicans fans and can't wait until we see you again in the Smoothie King Center.
| 01:04
Pelicans Playback with Joel Meyers and Jen Hale - 3/27/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tonight's episode features Joel Meyers ahead of tonight's re-broadcast of Pelicans vs. Jazz on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 27:06
Pelicans Spotlight presented by Panini: Zion Williamson
We're shining the spotlight on Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. Get to know #1 courtesy of Panini.
| 01:13
Pelicans Spotlight presented by Panini: Lonzo Ball
We're shining the spotlight on Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. Get to know #2 courtesy of Panini.
| 01:11
New Pelicans Crescent City Connection: Lonzo Ball to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson talk about their on-court connection on lob after lob after lob.
| 00:45
Pelicans Playback: Swin Cash judges Dance Cam
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash serves as our guest judge for our virtual Krispy Krunchy Chicken Dance Cam on Pelicans Playback.
| 01:38
Pelicans Playback with Swin Cash and Jen Hale - 3/24/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 3, catch our live interview with Pelicans VP of basketball operations and team development Swin Cash.
| 21:17
Brandon Ingram thrives with Pelicans
Forward Brandon Ingram is having a breakout year in his fourth NBA season. Hear what motivates the Pelicans star ranging from his high expectations on the court to the support from New Orleans fan base.
| 01:32
Pelicans Playback with Trajan Langdon and Jen Hale - 3/22/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show streaming ahead of select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans. In Episode 2, catch our live interview with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon.
| 24:26
Pelicans Playback with David Griffin and Jen Hale - 3/21/20
The New Orleans Pelicans introduce “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 25:45
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam: March 2020
Missing the game we all love - can’t wait to be back in front of our fans making more highlights!
| 00:31
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-11-20
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following shootaround today in Sacramento.
| 01:58
Pelicans Shootaround: Zion Williamson 3-11-20
Zion Williamson speaks on the changes the league is making due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
| 01:00
Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram improve shooting with extra work with Pelicans Coach Fred Vinson
Go behind the scenes at Pelicans practice with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram as Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson works with both players to consistently improve their shooting mechanics.
| 05:31
Pelicans Practice: Lonzo Ball 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 02:39
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 02:36
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 03:32
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Game 64 - March 8, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 02:07
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-8-2020
Jrue Holiday talks about his 37-point performance and what the Pelicans did differently in the final minutes to get the win.
| 02:02
Nightly Notable: Jrue Holiday | March 8
Jrue Holiday scores 37 points on 13-20 shooting with 3 triples, 9 rebounds, 8 assists with a steal and balock versus Minnesota.
| 00:02
60-Second Recap: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 120-107 victory over the Minnesota TImberwolves.
| 00:01
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 120, Timberwolves 107
Jrue Holiday erupts for 37 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists as New Orleans gets a victory against Minnesota, 120-107.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interviews: Alvin Gentry 3-8-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8, 2020.
| 02:25
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Jrue Holiday at Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday speaks about the team's performance with Jen Hale following the win in Minnesota.
| 01:44
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson windmill slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hammers home the windmill dunk.
| 00:20
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Derrick Favors drive and-1
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors cuts down the lane and finishes on the dime from Lonzo Ball.
| 00:12
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Jrue Holiday second chance buckets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday collects the missed shot and bounces back up for the score and foul.
| 00:14
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Nicolo Melli defends the rim
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli greets Jordan McLaughlin the rim for the rejection.
| 00:19
Must-See: Lonzo Ball with two half-court lobs to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is dishing up alley-oops to Zion Williamson in Minnesota.
| 00:00
NEXT UP: