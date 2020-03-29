All of Antonio Daniels' Live Tweets from the Pelicans Twitter account during Pelicans-Spurs re-broadcast

Pelicans TV color analyst Antonio Daniels live tweeted from the Pelicans Twitter account during the Pelicans vs Spurs re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.

Watching the re-airing of @Zionwilliamson debut vs Spurs getting butterflies all over again. ~@adaniels33 #ZionEraBegins — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020

One of the most impressive things about that 19yr old rookie was how he allowed the game to come to him. He was concerned with meshing with his teammates, which isn’t easy in the midst of all that emotion. @adaniels33 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020

JJ Redicks ability to draw fouls while attempting 3pt shots is a very underrated skill of his. @adaniels33 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020

Lonzos jumpshot improvement isn’t accidental. He has put in an incredible amount of time, work and effort with coach Fred Vinson to get his mechanics and confidence to this point. Ppl don’t see the journey that is Zos tireless work ethic. @adaniels33 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020

Remember when Zion had 5pts heading into the 4th Qtr vs Spurs....then fire happened? I remember-@adaniels33 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020

The effort that @joshhart plays with is contagious. He makes game changing energy plays. @adaniels33 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020

The future of this young Pels team is SO incredibly bright. Youth, talent, leadership along with hard workers and future assets. That’s @dg_riff for ya! — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 29, 2020