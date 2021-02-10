Adam Amin on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 10, 2021
Adam Amin, television voice of the Chicago Bulls, joins Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to preview Wednesday's match-up between the Chicago Bulls & New Orleans Pelicans.
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Bulls | February 10, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Chicago
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Chicago for their first game of a four-game road trip where they will take on the Bulls on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
| 00:29
Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 2/9/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Houston Rockets in Game 23 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 02:04
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets | Full Game Highlights
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 130-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
| 01:55
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-9-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
| 04:00
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-9-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
| 03:58
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Josh Hart 2-9-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
| 07:19
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-9-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
| 10:27
Josh Hart notches 20 points, 17 rebounds | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart recorded 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in the Pelicans' 130-101 win over Houston.
| 01:59
Assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker assists Willy Hernangomez in the fourth quarter.
| 00:11
Dunk by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart comes in for a dunk in the third quarter.
| 00:08
Block by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram swats the Rockets' shot attempt.
| 00:12
Josh Hart dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart drives the lane and finishes the one-handed slam.
| 00:12
Kira Lewis Jr. powerful dunk in transition | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. elevates for the thunderous slam in transition coming off the Zion Williamson steal and assist.
| 00:08
Brandon Ingram step-back jumper | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the paint and knocks down the difficult step-back fadeaway.
| 00:16
Steven Adams slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams throws down the alley-oop slam off the Eric Bledsoe assist.
| 00:07
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the deep three on the wing.
| 00:11
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Rockets | February 9, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, February 9 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and TNT.
| 00:30
Pelicans King Cake Baby tours 2021 Mardi Gras house floats
Join King Cake Baby as he took to the streets for a tour of the Mardi Gras house floats around the city. Join King Cake Baby at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. for our annual Mardi Gras Madness game. Limited tickets are available now!
| 01:29
Steven Adams praises his teammates, talks team chemistry | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/8/2021. Adams talked about his teammates and the team chemistry.
| 08:01
Stan Van Gundy talks about the importance of playing consistent | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/8/2021. Van Gundy talked about the importance of playing consistently on both ends of the floor.
| 10:10
Josh Hart talks team chemistry, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/8/2021. Hart talked about the importance of team chemistry and continuing to improve.
| 07:25
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Slo-Mo Highlights 2/6/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 22 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:02
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 02/06/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 04:43
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 04:45
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame : Brandon Ingram 2-6-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 05:04
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 2-06-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 03:55
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
| 11:29
