New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Adam Amin on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 10, 2021

Posted: Feb 10, 2021

Adam Amin, television voice of the Chicago Bulls, joins Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to preview Wednesday's match-up between the Chicago Bulls & New Orleans Pelicans.



Audio Link

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Bulls | February 10, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Bulls | February 10, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Bulls | February 10, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Chicago
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Chicago

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Chicago for their first game of a four-game road trip where they will take on the Bulls on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:29
Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 2/9/21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 2/9/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Houston Rockets in Game 23 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Feb 10, 2021  |  02:04
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets | Full Game Highlights
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets | Full Game Highlights

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 130-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Feb 9, 2021  |  01:55
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-9-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-9-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
Feb 9, 2021  |  04:00
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-9-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-9-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
Feb 9, 2021  |  03:58
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Josh Hart 2-9-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Josh Hart 2-9-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
Feb 9, 2021  |  07:19
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-9-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-9-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (2/9/21).
Feb 9, 2021  |  10:27
Josh Hart notches 20 points, 17 rebounds | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart notches 20 points, 17 rebounds | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart recorded 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in the Pelicans' 130-101 win over Houston.
Feb 9, 2021  |  01:59
Assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker assists Willy Hernangomez in the fourth quarter.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:11
Dunk by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Dunk by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart comes in for a dunk in the third quarter.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:08
Block by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Block by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram swats the Rockets' shot attempt.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:12
Block by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Block by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram swats the Rockets' shot attempt.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:12
Josh Hart dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart drives the lane and finishes the one-handed slam.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:12
Kira Lewis Jr. powerful dunk in transition | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. powerful dunk in transition | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. elevates for the thunderous slam in transition coming off the Zion Williamson steal and assist.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:08
Brandon Ingram step-back jumper | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram step-back jumper | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the paint and knocks down the difficult step-back fadeaway.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:16
Steven Adams slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Steven Adams slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams throws down the alley-oop slam off the Eric Bledsoe assist.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:07
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the deep three on the wing.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:11
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Rockets | February 9, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Rockets | February 9, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, February 9 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and TNT.
Feb 9, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans King Cake Baby tours 2021 Mardi Gras house floats
Now Playing

Pelicans King Cake Baby tours 2021 Mardi Gras house floats

Join King Cake Baby as he took to the streets for a tour of the Mardi Gras house floats around the city. Join King Cake Baby at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. for our annual Mardi Gras Madness game. Limited tickets are available now!
Feb 8, 2021  |  01:29
Steven Adams praises his teammates, talks team chemistry | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21
Now Playing

Steven Adams praises his teammates, talks team chemistry | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/8/2021. Adams talked about his teammates and the team chemistry.
Feb 8, 2021  |  08:01
Stan Van Gundy talks about the importance of playing consistent | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21
Now Playing

Stan Van Gundy talks about the importance of playing consistent | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/8/2021. Van Gundy talked about the importance of playing consistently on both ends of the floor.
Feb 8, 2021  |  10:10
Josh Hart talks team chemistry, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21
Now Playing

Josh Hart talks team chemistry, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/8/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/8/2021. Hart talked about the importance of team chemistry and continuing to improve.
Feb 8, 2021  |  07:25
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Slo-Mo Highlights 2/6/21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Slo-Mo Highlights 2/6/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 22 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Feb 7, 2021  |  01:02
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-6-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 02/06/2021
Feb 7, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 2-6-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 2-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Feb 7, 2021  |  04:43
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-6-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Feb 7, 2021  |  04:45
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame : Brandon Ingram 2-6-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame : Brandon Ingram 2-6-21

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Feb 7, 2021  |  05:04
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 2-06-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 2-06-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Feb 7, 2021  |  03:55
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-6-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Feb 6, 2021  |  11:29

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter