Aaron Falk on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 19, 2021

Posted: Jan 19, 2021

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the next two games against the Utah Jazz with Aaron Falk who covers the team for utahjazz.com.



SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Jazz | January 19, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, January 19 at 8 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, January 19 at 8 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Utah
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Utah to take on the Jazz in back-to-back games on January 19 and 21, 2021.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:30
24 Seconds with Lonzo Ball presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about clothing, jewelry and more.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:34
Pelicans vs. Kings Slo-Mo Highlights (1/17/21)
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' road win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 12 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Jan 18, 2021  |  00:46
Stan Van Gundy talks spacing, defensive philosophy | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice interview from January 18, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
Jan 18, 2021  |  06:25
Lonzo Ball talks health status ahead of Jazz game | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice interview from January 18, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
Jan 18, 2021  |  03:04
JJ Redick recaps win vs. Kings and talks teammates | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick post-practice interview from January 18, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
Jan 18, 2021  |  04:07
Pelicans players honor Martin Luther King Jr.
As we remember the life of Martin Luther King Jr., let us not forget what he stood for and what he stood against. The dream of Dr. King will become a reality when we all band together against hatred.
Jan 18, 2021  |  01:01
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  08:20
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  04:35
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 1-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  02:20
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  02:30
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  05:35
Dunk of the Night: Zion Williamson
Dunk of the Night: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the NBA slam of the night on January 17, 2021
Jan 18, 2021  |  00:00
Game Recap: Pelicans 128, Kings 123
DeAaron Fox tallied a career-high 43 points, along with four rebounds, 13 assists, and four steals for the Kings as they fell to the Pelicans, 128-123. Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans wit
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson leads Pelicans with 31 points vs. Kings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson led the team with 31 points in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Steven Adams posts 12 points & 15 rebounds vs. Sacramento Kings
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams posted 12 points & 15 rebounds in the team's win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:00
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson vs. Kings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks with Jen Hale about the team's performance in their win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 17, 2021  |  01:42
Kira Lewis Jr. dishes to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. penetrates the lane and dishes to Zion Williamson for the baseline finish.
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:23
Eric Bledsoe banks home the lay-up | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe keeps his dribble alive and gets to the rim for the lay-up.
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:19
Brandon Ingram drills triple | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram squares up for the triple against the Kings.
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:14
JJ Redick buzzer beater | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick knocks down the corner triple to close out the first quarter against the Kings.
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson poster dunk | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the poster dunk against the Kings.
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:23
Zion Williamson powers to the rim | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson makes a strong move to the rim to finish in the paint.
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:16
Nickeil-Alexander Walker step back | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker sinks the soft touch, step back jumper against the Kings.
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:18
Stan Van Gundy on team improvements + Zion Williamson-Brandon Ingram duo | Pelicans Practice 1/16/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discussed the team's latest performance and upcoming game following practice on January 16, 2021.
Jan 16, 2021  |  12:15
Eric Bledsoe on Nickeil Alexander-Walker's recent play | Pelicans Practice 1/16/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe discuss his recent eye irritation + Nickeil Alexander-Walker's recent performances at point guard following practice on January 16, 2021.
Jan 16, 2021  |  03:25
Josh Hart on establishing offensive consistency | Pelicans Practice 1/16/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart discusses the team's latest performance and shares how the team can establish offensive consistency.
Jan 16, 2021  |  04:25
Brandon Ingram talks third quarter defensive struggles | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the LA Lakers. (1/13/2021)
Jan 16, 2021  |  02:26
Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about playing with pace | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the LA Lakers. (1/13/2021)
Jan 16, 2021  |  02:55

